In the latest spin on rumors concerning the existence of a Nintendo Switch Pro console, a source claims that the revision will indeed feature Nvidia DLSS and 4K resolution functionality while docked. The new model could be released as early as this year.

Here we go yet again

The source in question Nate Drake, a well-known industry insider who claims that the new Switch will not only come with these "meaningful features" but will launch sometime later this year. However, he doesn't go into full detail with the actual specs behind this revision--just a simple proclamation.

"It has DLSS & it has 4k functionality," Drake wrote.

"No reason to go deeper than that right now. That's enough to illustrate the device is a meaningful upgrade. First party support will span the new hardware and current Switch for at least a couple of years."

Although Drake added that the Switch Pro could be delayed to 2022, prompting communication with third-parties within "the next few months," he remains confident that it will launch later this year.

Switch Pro, 4K, and DLSS

The Nintendo Switch Pro is a supposed upgraded model to the regular hybrid console that was popularized by a report from WSJ back in 2018. Nothing Nate Drake eludes to here is any different from before especially given how vague his info is as both of these features have been rumored and hypothesized for some time.

In fact, most sources seem to agree that this incremental upgrade would indeed bestow the hardware with both Nvidia DLSS and 4K resolution capability, though the former had only become a sub-topic in the console's speculation fairly recently.

For those who still aren't familiar with it, DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is a tool that employs artificial intelligence for upscaling resolutions in games. The AI analyzes individual frames and refines them for better results. Features like this one would definitely do the device justice as it requires some necessary improvements especially given it's only halfway into its life cycle.

The technology was developed by Nvidia, the same company behind the design of the Nintendo Switch. As such, the console is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra X1 processor that has already undergone a revision with the console's lifecycle for better graphical performance and battery life.

Switch Pro Specs roundup

This latest rumor only reaffirms what many have come to speculate on the Switch Pro; better resolutions and overall performance through both hardware and software enhancements.

