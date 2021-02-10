It looks like another “ARK: Survival Evolved” server is set to make waves among Survivors as a Spanish content creator collective just rolled out what they dubbed Arkadia. The new “ARK” private server is expected to feature a whole lot of building, expanding one’s turf, and even creating alliances.

Players launching ‘Arkadia’

Before its official launch (February 9), the YouTube channel of Nexxuz World posted a three-minute clip about the new “ARK” private server. Per the video, it shows some of the possibilities a Survivor can do within Arkadia.

Chosen few

While it sure looks promising, it was revealed at the tail end of the trailer that only selected players can access the said “ARK” private server.

Almost all of them are massive Spanish content creators as the names that were spotted include Vegeta777, Alexby11, Cristinini, Illojuan, Ibai, and even El Rubius. Nexxuz World pointed out in a tweet that more content creators will be added along the way as the YouTuber thanked those who showed support towards Arkadia.

Blown away by this who's who of our talented Spanish content creators who have landed with a thud on #ARKADIA.



¡Vaya!https://t.co/uHKlZ3R5VR — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) February 10, 2021

Wildcard approves

Gracias por el inmenso apoyo que estáis dando a #Arkadia <3, hoy sale el tráiler y la fecha de comienzo! (importante) mas adelante se unirán mas streamers y youtubers, just wait ;) — Nexxuz (@NexxuzHD) February 6, 2021

Even “ARK’s” developer - Studio Wildcard, seems to be hyped about it as well.

The developer even announced a “surprise Steam Sale” in celebration of both the Spanish “ARK” community and Arkadia’s launch. As of writing, the game is at 80 percent off on Steam alongside a bonus Yutyrannus concept art from the yet to be released animated series.

One can notice that this is like the prehistoric iteration of the recently closed down “Rust” server dubbed “Egoland.” That’s because some of the names mentioned also took part in the said defunct server.

That said, only time will tell if there will be drama and controversy as they play inside Arkadia.

💥We love a surprise Steam Sale and what better time than in celebration of the Spanish ARK Community and the amazing #ARKADIA



💥80% off ARK: Survival Evolved on Steam



💥Bonus Yuty concept art from ARK: The Animated Series



This is kinda your sale and sneak peek! @NexxuzHD 😎 pic.twitter.com/74IQPOCD9a — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) February 10, 2021

‘Love Evolved 2’

Meanwhile, Studio Wildcard rolled out their latest Community Crunch blog post about a week ago as they’ve announced: “Love Evolved 2.” The in-game event will officially go live tomorrow, February 11, and will run until the 18th.

During the event, the Valentines' Coelacanth will be added into the game, and Survivors can catch them and be exchanged for chocolates, candies, and Chibi pets.

This year’s “Love Evolved” will be introducing these items into “ARK” alongside some old ones:

Skins

Valentines inspired sunglasses skin

Valentines inspired shield skin

Wild event creature colors

Dark Red

Deep Pink

Light Pink

Peach

Medium Lavender

Lavender

Cream

CHIBIS

Enforcer

Otter

Mesopithecus

Velonasaur

Crystal Wyvern

Also, the rates for taming, XP, breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed, and maturation), and harvesting will be upped three times the normal.

The game maker also pointed out on their blog post that they take cheating in “ARK: Survival Evolved” seriously as they revealed that they’ve banned 732 accounts over the past week.

They note that these bans are done manually after conducting investigations for violations of their Code of Conduct.