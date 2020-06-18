CD Projekt RED regrets to inform the masses that "Cyberpunk 2077" has been delayed. The Dystopian-themed, role-playing video game has been pushed from its original date of September 17 to November 17.

The studio's co-founder Marcin Iwinski and head of studio Adam Badowski delivered the bad news with a letter via Twitter. The letter explains that "with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to go over everything." This is necessary despite "Cyberpunk 2077" is practically finished.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

The future of open-world

"Cyberpunk 2077" is a futuristic open-world RPG set in Night City, a fictional city situated within California where cybernetically enhanced humans live.

The city is split up in six main regions that can be explored fully along with the surrounding Badlands. All of it will be rendered with the latest cutting edge visuals thanks to the new REDengine 4.

The game is played in the first-person perspective and involves gunplay, hacking as well as the use of cybernetic enhancements that augment the player's capabilities with both. Players take on the role of "V," a fully customizable mercenary who performs quests for money and enhancements. Quest types include espionage, theft, assassinations, etc.

"Cyberpunk 2077" was first announced in May 2012 and its first trailer was released in January 2013. However, actual gameplay footage would not be shown until E3 2018.

The game has since been confirmed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and "Google Stadia."

No next-gen launch

Despite speculation, CD Projekt SVP pointed out that "Cyberpunk 2077" won't be receiving a next-gen release, thus it will remain on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Instead, the game will receive an upgrade for next-gen in the future.

Like many other developers, CD Projekt is working on a patch for those who won the current-gen title that will allow them to run it on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles complete with enhancements. However, no word on when this patch will become available.

No consoles/PC, no problem

As stated before, "Cyberpunk 2077" will also be released on Google Stadia.

The streaming service will allow players to run the game remotely to PC, Chromecast, and select smartphones

Stadia isn't the only streaming service that "Cyberpunk 2077" is scheduled to launch on. Its competitor, Nvidia's "GeForce Now" is also getting in on the action, and so far, the latter appears to be the better option according to comparisons.

As of this reporting, "GeForce Now" is way cheaper considering it allows users to stream "Cyberpunk 2077," and other games, from their client of choice for free for one full hour. Or if they want to increase their playtime and cue-ups, they can opt into the premium service for $5.99 a month.