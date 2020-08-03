Many PlayStation 4 console owners are undoubtedly anticipating the arrival of the PlayStation 5 this Holiday season, expecting to play both current and next-gen titles on the new console. While that is very possible, the one caveat is that their PS4 controllers won't be compatible with the latter.

Sony has dashed this expectation to the rocks in a Q&A centric post via the PlayStation Blog that answers questions pertaining to last-gen peripheral support for the PS5.

The PS4 controller conundrum

The company explained that in terms of compatibility, the DualShock 4 wireless controller, PlayStation officially licensed third-party controllers, and PlayStation Camera will work with supported PS4 and PSVR games.

However, when answering the question of whether Dualshock 4 controllers will work with PS5, Sony replied with the following answer:

"No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller."

The move is similar to that made for the current generation's hardware. The PS3 controllers weren't forward compatible with PS4 games, forcing PS3 console owners to ditch their peripherals for extra PS4 controllers.

Now it seems the same will apply to PS4 owners transitioning over to the PS5; forcibly adopting the DualSense controller on launch.

PS4 controller vs Xbox One controller

The news is both disheartening and quite dumbfounding.

A lack of forward compatibility support for the PS4 peripheral line doesn't make much sense heading into the next generation for Sony.

In its defense, DualSense for the PS5 comes with a slew of new features that put it way ahead of its predecessor and its games. These include Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in mic.

The new controller will also benefit from the lack of internal competition when it becomes available for sale.

Despite these advantages, however, the prioritizing of DualSense for PS5 gameplay will undoubtedly lead to buyer's dismay especially during the upcoming holidays.

Additionally, this decision puts the PS5 console at a disadvantage with its direct competitor the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has already made it clear that its console will offer forward compatibility for Xbox One controllers, making it potentially more favorable to consumers heading into the holidays.

Of course, Sony could fix this with a day one patch on launch or sometime after. Even better, Sony could reverse its decision before the launch ever takes place--reconfiguring the DualSense controller to support PS4 games during the polishing phase. Hopefully, the company rectifies this situation before December arrives.