After months of anticipation stoked by constant delays, Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation 5 console and its games to the world via live stream. The build-up to this point remained ecstatic even after the stream began to roll as Sony decided to drip-feed its audience with title reveals leading up to the eventual reveal of the consoles' official design. Yes, that's plural as in two consoles; one with a disk port and another without.

The stream didn't disappoint. In fact, there were twice as many titles revealed compared to the Inside Xbox May event. For a full recap on that one, visit this link.

Among them were some returning franchises that have helped to bring the PlayStation console brand success.

So, are you prepared to see the future of PlayStation? If you are, then take a full live stream followed by a roundup below.

The Consoles

Like Microsoft, Sony was planning to release two versions of the PS5 console to the masses. One is a standard model with a disk drive while the other is a slightly smaller one that's digital. Both share the same sleekly white over black, curvy design.

Other PS5 console accessories include charging stand for the Dualsense controller, remote control, and headset. There was no mentioning of pricing or launch date, but it's assumed that the console will be ready before 2021.

The controller

Although the Dualsense controller was revealed months prior to this stream, the details given were still kind of vague. Fortunately, the trailer for the controller sums up all of the features it brings to the PS5. These include the already mentioned Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in mic and speaker as well as the USB port, motion sensor.

The games

'Spider-Man: Miles Morales'

Kicking things off, Sony revealed 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales,' the sequel to the PS4 exclusive 'Spider-Man.' This time around, Spidey's popular protege Miles Morales will be battling evil in NYC as the web-slinger. The game is set to be released during the holidays.

'Gran Turismo 7'

A new console generation typically means a new 'Gran Turismo' is on the horizon. Polyphony Digital's racing simulator returns with even more realistic details but the real kicker is that 'Gran Turismo 5' it will also feature a campaign mode.

'Grand Theft Auto 5'

Rockstar's awesome juggernaut 'Grand Theft Auto 5' will make the leap to the PS5 in 2021, marking the second time the title crossed over to another generation. Not only will the latest version feature enhanced visuals but Rockstar is also bestowing freebies for the occasion. Its online mode 'GTA Online' will be free to all PS5 owners and PS4 owners will receive $1 million in in-game credits.

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

Ratchet and Clank return to the PS5 and this time, the ballistic duo finds themselves bereft by dimensional tears, throwing them across different planets and even dimensions.

The trailer featured robots, dinosaurs, and an alternate Ratchet.

'Project Athia'

Square Enix and Luminous Productions revealed their new RPG 'Project Athia.' The PS5 exclusive title centers around a female protagonist with amazing powers. Gameplay showed off feats like leaping from long distances and conjuring plants. There also seems to be mythical creatures like dragons to contend with. No word on the release window.

'Stray'

Up next, Annapurna Interactive revealed its game called 'Stray.' This ambitious title is set in a world where humans are extinct robots are in the process of replacing them. However, players will take on the role of a cat in this humanless world. The game will launch in 2021.

'Returnal'

Sony and Housemarque revealed a new franchise 'Returnal,' a sci-fi third-person shooter. Players take on the role of a female astronaut stuck in a time loop. Players start the loop by crash-landing on an alien planet filled with threats but everything on ground zero changes every time she dies.

'Sackboy: A Big Adventure'

The 'LittleBigPlanet' franchise returns in 'Sackboy: A Big Adventure.' This time, however, the mechanics are in 3D as opposed to 2D and are more action-oriented.

'Destruction Allstars'

Lucid Games was up next with their action-sports driven game called 'Destruction Allstars.' The game seems to be some kind of over-the-top demolition derby sport that features destructible vehicles, on-foot traversal, and even wall-running.

'Kena: Bridge of Spirits'

Developed by Ember Lab, 'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' is a whimsically-looking action-adventure game. It features platforming with exploration in mind, magical combat for dealing with monsters, and creature herding

'Goodbye Volcano High'

This one's a new game from PO_OP that will definitely go down as one of the most visually enticing. it features a hand-drawn, cartoonish world with anthropomorphic dinosaurs undergoing school life up until an asteroid comes crashing into Earth. It's meant to be an emotional journey leading up to the ice age.

'Oddworld: Soulstorm'

The latest entry in the franchise seems like a return-to-form type of deal, featuring 2D platforming that hasn't been experienced in years.

The protagonist Abe returns to his fellow kin in tow through the levels. However, things seem even darker than before in 'Oddworld: Soulstorm.' The trailer reveals that these NPCs can be mowed down, mutilated, and burnt by careless actions. So coordination is key to their survival.

'Ghostwire: Tokyo'

When gamers first heard of Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' 'Ghostwire: Tokyo' it was first shown at E3 2019 in a cinematic trailer. Now the companies have finally revealed at the PS5 event, showing off actual gameplay. What was shown was first-person combat utilizing psychic powers to vanquish spirits. The game is scheduled to arrive in 2021.

'Jett: The Far Shore'

The new indie title by Superbrothers deals with humankind reaching to the stars for salvation.

'Jett: The Far Shore' involves a rocket leaving Earth on a journey to reach another planet that seems to take centuries to complete. Flight gameplay is also shown.

'Godfall'

After months of waiting. the first gameplay trailer for Gearbox and Counterplay Games' 'Godfall' was revealed at the event. The game is a third-person melee action game akin to hack 'n' slash titles players will use a variety of weapons and unlock powerful armor along the way. This one is coming out this holiday season.

'Solar Ash'

'Solar Ash' is a new, colorful adventure game for the PS5 from AnnPurna, the creators of 'Hyper Light Drift.' Thrown onto a hostile world, players must navigate their way through this environment, avoiding danger.

The title will launch in 2021.

'Hitman 3'

IO Interactive revealed cinematic and gameplay trailers for the third installment to round off their current 'Hitman trilogy.' Like the previous games, there are several new locales and targets for Agent 47 to go after in 'Hitman 3.' The gameplay teased a skyscraper in Dubai for Agent 47 to infiltrate at high altitudes.

'Astro's Playroom'

The successor to the popular VR platformer developed by Japan studio Team Asobi brings back its brand of wacky robot hijinks not experienced since the last game.

'Little Devil Inside'

The next title called 'Little Devil Inside' shows promise with its aesthetic and mix of combat concepts. Everything from stealth action to dungeon crawling to dragon slaying can be had from this cutesy adventure title.

'NBA 2K21'

The next installment in 2K's annual basketball simulator was introduced by New Orleans Pelican's Zion Williamson in a teaser. Although gameplay consists only of the athlete's single rendering, all that was shown was breathtaking. Lighting, modeling, facial expressions, and actual sweat were all in display in the teaser. 'NBA 2K21' will set for a fall release.

'Bugsnax'

This bizarrely cute new title from the creators of 'Octodad' features wildlife made out of food Bugsnax and a walrus character acting as a zoologist. 'Bugsnax' is coming this holiday season.

'Demon's Souls'

Studio Bluepoint has confirmed the rumors that the PS5 is getting a remake to From Software's 'Demon's Souls'. The classic PS2 title has been overhauled, making it a new title for fans of the original to jump back into.

'Deathloop'

Arkane Studios' 'Deathloop' was first shown at E3 2019 and retains its crazy concept. This one's a first-person shooter about rival assassins hunting each other down on an island while stuck in a time loop.

'Resident Evil 8: Village'

Capcom's 'Resident Evil 8: Village' was finally confirmed at the event and all the rumors about it hold true. It picks up from the events of RE7 and is set in a creepy village with creepy villagers, a cult, and werewolves. It scheduled for release in 2021.

'Pragmata'

The second Capcom game on the list, 'Pragmata' is a post-apocalyptic game that gives the impression it was made by Hideo Kojima. It's set in a world that seems abandoned but has holographic cats running around.

A man in a spacesuit meets a girl, then the two are suddenly thrust into the air and somehow wind up on the moon. It is set to be released in 2021.

'Horizon Forbidden Mist'

Aloy returns in this sequel to Guerilla's 'Horizon Zero Dawn.' the heroine is now on a mission to discover the origin of a mysterious plague that's wiping out the wildlife before its too late. Players can now search for answers beneath the depths by diving underwater.