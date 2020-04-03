"Call of Duty: Warzone" is currently the most popular video game around the world. Released on March 10, the game has managed to already break several records and get more than 30 million players in less than two weeks after its release. If Activision and Infinity Ward keep adding new content to the game, there is no doubt that it could become the biggest battle royale video game of all time, surpassing both "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends."

Unfortunately, "Call of Duty: Warzone" is not a perfectly polished game, at least not yet.

Just like with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," many players have filed complaints about the Warzone mode, reporting numerous bugs that completely ruin the gameplay. One of the recent bugs includes vehicles and the ability to get kills with them even through buildings, which is something Infinity Ward will have to fix as soon as possible.

Vehicles are glitched

Vehicles have been somewhat a controversial topic in the "Call of Duty: Warzone" community. Ever since the video game was released, many players have experienced glitches with in-game vehicles, especially ground vehicles, and they are generally considered overpowered.

Some players rely on the strategy that involves using vehicles to run over the other players, and right now, running over enemies is very easy.

In general, hiding inside buildings the easiest way to avoid getting run over by vehicles. However, the latest bug allows players to take their enemies down with vehicles through buildings, which is a big problem. Twitter user Lukeasaki was one of the first "Call of Duty: Warzone" players to report this issue as he posted a video of the bug on his profile.

As you can see in the video above, the "Call of Duty: Warzone" player used the cargo truck to take down the enemy who was hiding inside a building. The video shows that the truck did not make any contact with the enemy, yet for some reason, the enemy was eliminated.

Nothing can stop the truck

Call of Duty League commentator Thomas "Chance" Ashworth has also shared a video which shows how broken trucks are in "Call of Duty: Warzone." The video posted by Chance shows him looting a plane and dying out of nowhere. Shortly after, the player saw that the cause of his death was a truck collision with the plane. The enemy used the truck to ram the plane Chance was hiding in, and as a result, Chance took fatal damage and lost his life.

Considering that trucks are considered overpowered in the game, fixing bugs that make them even stronger should be a top priority for Infinity Ward and players are hoping that the game developer will do something about this problem soon.