"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are eagerly waiting for the new season to start. Epic Games has done a great job with the release of Chapter 2, bringing many new things to the game, including a whole new island. However, the first season of the chapter kicked off in October 2019 and was supposed to end in December. Epic Games, for some reason, had decided to first postpone it for early February 2020, but the season was postponed once again and now, the new release date is February 20.

With less than 10 days until the new season, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players don't have any details about what is going to happen at the end of Season 1.

The video game developer has not mentioned anything about a season-ending event yet, but it appears that there are some clues that hint at it. Most of the season-ending events have happened in the final weeks of seasons, so the next one should come before February 20.

The event clue has been on the map all the time

Reddit user jtlambert has posted an interesting screenshot of "Fortnite Battle Royale" on the official subreddit of the game. The player built a skybase on the Western side of the island and noticed that one place spells out "NOAH." This place can be found northwest of Holly Hedges where the big house is located.

In the screenshot posted by the "Fortnite" player, the path spells out N, the bushes spell out the letter O, while the letter A is spelled out with fences, and the house is in the shape of the letter H.

This may be a reference to the biblical figure.

Noah is the hero of the Flood story and is also included in other religious texts, such as Hebrew Bible and Qur'an. Considering that Noah is related to the flood event, this is believed to be a hint at what is going to happen before the second season of Chapter 2 starts. After all, there are many water areas on the island which could cause the flood. Additionally, there is a massive dam northwest of Misty Meadows, and this could be the place of the event.

At the moment, this is simply a theory about the event many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players believe could happen. After all, Epic Games has hinted at previous events and many of fan-made theories turned out to be true.

Could this be the last day event?

The last season-ending event in "Fortnite Battle Royale" happened on the last day of Season X. This event, called "The End," has completely destroyed the original island and introduced players to the new chapter. Considering that Epic Games has not done a season-ending event yet, there is a chance that it happens on February 20. If the flood theory turns out to be right, there is a good reason to postpone the event for the last day of the season.