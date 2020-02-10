Epic Games is slowly preparing "Fortnite Battle Royale" players for Season 2 of the second chapter. The first season is coming to its conclusion and will enter its final week on Thursday, February 13. The video game developer has announced that the second season will start on February 20, after it had been postponed twice. The original release date of the new season was supposed to be in December 2019, but then it had been postponed to February 6, 2020, before getting its final release date.

Chapter 2, Season 2 is going to bring many changes to the video game.

At the moment, it is unknown what these changes are going to be, but Epic Games has teased us with them. Players are also hoping that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer brings a character creator feature to the game, which would allow everyone to create their own variants of the characters. This would definitely be a great addition, and hopefully, Epic Games is going to consider implementing it.

Character creator feature

Reddit user THIP123 has posted his character creator feature concept on the official subreddit of "Fortnite Battle Royale." The concept has received almost 10,000 upvotes within the first two days and most players would love to see it in the game.

Players would be able to choose how to dress their characters, and by doing this, they would create unique outfits.

According to the concept creator, players would have to pay 2,000 V-Bucks to create a new "Fortnite Battle Royale" character. The first step in the character creation would be choosing a character gender, and after that, players would be able to modify any part of their custom character.

For example, players would be able to choose a face and a hairstyle of the custom character, and then they would be able to dress them up however they want by putting head accessories on them, tops, pants, and other things.

As you can see in the video above, the concept is very interesting and it would allow players to create unique characters no one else has. Epic Games would still be able to profit off the game as each custom skin would cost 2,000 V-Bucks, while players would still buy skins made by the developer from the Item Shop.

This seems like a win-win situation, and many "Fortnite" players are hoping that Epic Games brings it with the next season.

Map changes and game-ending event

With 10 days until the new season, there aren't many clues about what is going to happen before it. However, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are expecting another game-ending event in the last week of the current season. In addition to it, everyone is hoping that the map will get huge changes on February 20.