While "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are still discovering all the new things that have been added with the release of Chapter 2, Season 2, Epic Games is preparing more content. The new season has brought numerous new things to the game and it is going to take some time until players get used to all of them. The season has been out for less than 48 hours and it is safe to say that many players haven't discovered all the new things yet.

It will be interesting to see how Epic Games is going to release new updates in the second season of Chapter 2.

The first season did not have many updates, and on top of that, it lasted for more than four months. However, it turns out that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is already preparing some new things, and they may be released very soon. Data miners have discovered several voice lines which will be added to the game as a new type of an emote.

New type of a cosmetic item to be added

Epic Games has added a lot of new things to "Fortnite Battle Royale's" live servers, with the v12.00 update, but there are also many other game files that have been found by data miners.

These files are not currently used by the game, but they indicate the upcoming content that will be released. As soon as the update came out, data miners found a lot of interesting files, and some of them indicate that a new type of cosmetic item will come to the popular video game.

Lucas7yoshi, one of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners, has found different shouts in the game data.

It turns out that shouts are going to be a new type of emote that will come to the game in the future. As you can see, in the tweet below, there are eight different shouts, or voice lines, that will be added, but we can expect many more of them to come out in the future.

Here are all the Leaked Shout Emotes sounds! [h/t @Lucas7yoshi_] pic.twitter.com/hsYolvtggU — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 20, 2020

While most of these shouts are about "Fortnite Battle Royale," such as "Bow down to Bugha!" or the "1v1v1v1" line, some of them are references to other Video Games or even movies.

It appears that Epic Games is going to add the Leeroy Jenkins line, which is a reference to the famous "World of Warcraft" character.

Release date and more info

We can expect shout emotes to be similar to regular emotes and sprays, and players will be able to use these voice lines for comedic effect. There is a chance that some of these emotes are going to be included in the Battle Pass of the next season, and some of them will most likely be released in the Item Shop as well.

At the moment, there are no details about the potential release date of these emotes. However, considering that they have been added with the latest update, we can expect them to be released during the ongoing season, so it won't be surprising if they come out in March or April.