Epic Games has finally released the long-awaited Chapter 2, Season 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," on February 20. The first season of Chapter 2 was the longest season in the history of this video game as it lasted for more than four months. However, the video game developer has spent a lot of time to make sure that the new season brings a lot of new features to the game, and that is precisely what happened.

Besides numerous gameplay changes and several new places on the island, Epic Games has released a brand new Battle Pass for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players.

The entire progression system was changed, and many new features have come with it. However, the game creator has warned players to be careful when making choices with their Battle Pass outfits as these choices are permanent. This includes a choice for Maya, who is the customizable outfit, as well as for every other outfit included in the progression system of the new season.

Choices are permanent

For the first time ever, Epic Games has released a fully customizable "Fortnite Battle Royale" skin.

This skin is called Maya, and according to the video game developer, it has over 3.8 million unique styles players can choose from. For example, it is possible to pick different hairstyles and shirt colors for this outfit, as well as different tattoos, helmets, vests, and much more. However, once players pick their own style for Maya, it cannot be reversed.

This basically means that players cannot keep changing the outfit whenever they want.

While the customization system allows players to create their own unique style for Maya, it cannot be changed at will, which is something Epic Games has warned players about multiple times. Even during the confirmation popup, players get the following message, "This upgrade choice cannot be reversed. Are you certain?"

Every other Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass skin, including the tier-100 skin, Midas, allows players to select a style for it.

Ghost skins have a white theme, while Shadow skins have a black theme. Once players make their choice, it cannot be reversed at any point. This basically means that players can pick one of two additional styles for every Battle Pass skin.

The community is not happy

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are disappointed with forced options for the Battle Pass skins. Unfortunately, it is very unlikely that Epic Games is going to change the current system. After all, the game developer has made it clear that choices cannot be unmade and that players cannot have both styles. This may change after the season ends, and players could be given all of the styles, but it most certainly won't happen during the season as there may be a season-ending event that includes Ghost vs.

Shadow battle.