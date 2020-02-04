Building is one of the most important aspects of "Fortnite Battle Royale" and it's what separates the video game from other games in the same genre. While "Fortnite" was not the first battle royale game to come out, the truth is that it's unique and that's the reason why it has become so popular all around the world. However, building has evolved drastically, over time, making the skill gap huge and much bigger than it was in the early seasons of the game.

Unfortunately, it seems that building sometimes doesn't make a lot of sense in "Fortnite Battle Royale." There have been numerous exploits that have allowed players to phase through walls and surprise their enemies.

Most recently, players have found a new exploit that allows them to phase through walls and even shoot through them. Epic Games has yet to respond to this issue, but everyone is hoping that it will be fixed with the next update.

The new exploit completely ignores walls

Reddit user Trotz_DespiTe shared an interesting video on the r/FortniteCompetitive subreddit, showing the new exploit in the game. Not only did this "Fortnite Battle Royale" player phase through the enemy wall, but he also shot the enemy with a Shotgun and an Assault Rifle through it, just a moment before going through it while taking enemy's loot.

The player found himself in a boxing match against an enemy who had a ground advantage. The player then built a roof, to protect himself against an enemy, while planning his next move. After editing the roof and moving up the ramp, the opposing player started pickaxing the enemy brick wall and shooting through it. Surprisingly, the bullets did not hit the wall, but they hit the player behind it instead.

With one hit of a shotgun and three assault rifle bullets, the enemy was quickly taken down, and the player phased through the wall to pick up his loot.

The trick to performing the exploit is to phase through the enemy wall but not go through it completely. While the wall is being phased through, it allows players to shoot through it and eliminate unsuspecting enemies. Players performed similar exploits in the past with both walls and ramps, but Epic Games fixed those.

However, the latest exploit is currently in the game, and players are hoping it will be fixed soon.

Next update

Epic Games has announced the v11.50 update which will bring the new engine to the game. Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are excited about it, but there is a fear that the big update will bring more glitches as well. The game is far from perfect right now, and there is no doubt that the new engine will take some time to get used to it. The patch is expected to be released in early February, but the exact release date has not been announced.