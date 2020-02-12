Infinity Ward has released Season 2 patch for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" on February 11. The long-awaited patch, which weighed almost 70 gigabytes on some platforms, has brought a new Battle Pass with many new cosmetic items, as well as several gameplay changes. The video game developer has also hinted at more changes and content that will be released throughout the season, just as it was the case in Season 1.

Many "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players have been waiting for the battle royale game mode to be released.

While there have been some leaks regarding this mode and many rumors, Infinity Ward has finally hinted at it with the Season 2 trailer. The mode will definitely come to the game, and we can expect it to be released during the current season.

Battle Royale mode has many fans

Battle Royale genre has been popularized by games like "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Around a year ago, "Apex Legends" was also released, which has quickly gained millions of players. Activision has tried to implement this mode into the "Call of Duty" franchise with the release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII." However, the mode was not very successful and many players complained about it.

What separated the Blackout (battle royale) mode in "Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII" from other popular battle royale games was its price. In order to play the game, players had to buy the game, while some free-to-play alternatives were almost as good or even better. Treyarch, the developer of the game, was criticized for focusing on this mode instead of focusing on Multiplayer, which was still the most popular mode in the game.

However, Activision has a chance to do things differently with Infinity Ward and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." The latest trailer has hinted at the mode, and while it is unknown when it is going to come out, we can expect it to be released during Season 2.

The teaser

After the Season 2 update for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" came out, a new game mode has appeared in the main menu. This game mode cannot be currently accessed by players as it's labeled as "Classified." While this doesn't mean anything, Infinity Ward has released an in-game trailer that hints at the battle royale mode.

At the end of the trailer, players can be seen jumping out of the airplane and deploying their parachutes. Most battle royale games are done in this way, so there is no doubt that Infinity Ward is going to release the mode. At the moment, the release date is currently unknown, but the community is hoping that it will come during the second season. Players are also hoping that it will be better than Blackout mode.