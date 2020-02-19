Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" kicked off in October 2019 and has brought some massive changes to the popular video game. However, players have gotten bored with the first season of the new chapter since it's been out for more than four months, making it the longest season in the video game's history. Fortunately, Epic Games is ready to release a new season after building a massive hype around it, and the community is expecting big changes.

On February 17, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer released the first teaser for the new season.

As of the morning of February 19, one day before the new season, there have been seven different teasers, and some of them reveal new areas that will be added with Season 2 of Chapter 2. So far, the teasers have revealed two new areas, but there is no doubt that Epic Games will release even more map changes on Thursday!

New Dirty Docks landmark and the central island

The new chapter of the battle royale video game has brought landmarks. Basically, unnamed points of interest have been renamed to landmarks, and there are many of them all over the island.

The fourth teaser, which was released on the early morning of February 18, shows the Chaos Agent-like figure and it features a map outline in the top right corner, as you can see in the tweet below.

Transmission Intercepted

FN.CH02.S02

Origin == Au

022020 pic.twitter.com/qBrpm1s1A8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 18, 2020

Shortly after the teaser was released, many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players tried to figure out what it meant.

It turns out that the map outline fits the mountain range south of Dirty Docks perfectly, and we will most likely get a new landmark there. As the outline shows, there will most likely be another dock on the island, and players might get another base inside a mountain, just like it was the case back in Season 4.

In addition to the new area, the background of the image shows the central island. This island will play a major role in the next season as gold objects have started appearing on it.

The background shows a different island with a larger structure, which can be seen in the image below.

the middle island in the map will get upgraded next season! pic.twitter.com/wwQmSfjRi1 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) February 18, 2020

Slurpy Swamp oil rig

One of the very first teasers for the new season mentioned the "oil rig operation" during a phone call to one of the revealed numbers. While most players quickly figured out that the acronym for oil rig operation is ORO, which means gold in Spanish and seems to be the theme of the next season, they also expected an oil rig to actually appear on the map.

Classified == Unredacted

███ == Kaboom

Codename == ████

FN.CH02.S02

022020 pic.twitter.com/zRQJm9uXs4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2020

The latest teaser includes another map outline, and this time, the community figured out that it fits the Slurpy Swamp shore, next to the shanty town. The oil rig will most likely appear in the southwestern corner of the map, and it could have some sort of mobility, just like Steamy Stacks, since it will be far away from the center of the island.