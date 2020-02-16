Finally, it is coming. Season 2 of the second chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has been confirmed for February 20. After two delays, players are ready for a new season and are excited to see all the new things that it is going to bring to the game. Season 1 of the new chapter has been the longest season in the video game history as it kicked off in October 2019 and will conclude in less than four days. In the end, the season will have lasted for over four months, which is a new record.

Epic Games has teased "Fortnite Battle Royale" players with big things that are coming with the next season.

On February 16, the video game developer has taken another step and released teasers for the new season around the world. For now, it appears that this is going to be another alternate reality game, just like it was the case during the final days of Season 4.

Teasers have appeared worldwide and players are curious

The first teaser was shared by Twitter user FlakesPower. He posted the video tweet with the teaser played in São Paulo, Brazil, and has gained over 160,000 views in just a few hours. The teaser has quickly spread over the Internet and many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players believe that Epic Games will do another alternate reality game.

In the past few hours, several teasers for Season 2 have been found worldwide! Some of them even have a phone number attached. 🔥



A voice will tell you this when you call it:



- "Yes sir"

- "The agents were called"

- "Card to access the safe purchased"pic.twitter.com/0mK5vnUVTI — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 16, 2020

The Season 2 teasers have a phone number in them, and after players dial them, they get a voice message played that says: "Yes sir.

The agents were called. Card to access the safe purchased." Twitter user NickRDR2 claims that the Portuguese word for a safe can also mean a vault, which makes more sense in the "Fortnite" universe. At the moment, the location of the vault is unknown, but it could be either in the central island or it could be a reference to the vault that can be found in the southeastern corner of the map.

A few other "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have reported that they've seen teasers in Japan and the Netherlands, and it is very likely that they will spread all around the world.

At the moment, no one knows many details about the upcoming season, but there is no doubt that Epic Games will release more teasers in the next few days.

Alternate reality games in 'Fortnite'

Epic Games has released an alternate reality game during the final weeks of Season 4. This game was used to promote the fifth season of the popular video game and players could visit a real-life Durr Burger head in a California desert. There was also an "agent" who would give out a phone number to players who visited the site.

Fast forward to October 2019, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer used the black hole downtime for another alternate reality game. Although this was not as big as the first such game, it kept players busy as they tried to figure out what the numbers on the screen meant.