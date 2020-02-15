Epic Games is preparing many big things for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players in less than a week. Chapter 2, Season 2 is scheduled to be released on February 20, and the video game developer has hinted at a lot of big changes that will come with its release. After two delays of the new season, "Fortnite" players cannot wait for it to come out and bring new things and more changes.

The first season of the new chapter has been the longest season in the video game history as it's been going on for four months now, which is the reason why many players have stopped playing it.

In the first chapter, Epic Games was releasing big "Fortnite Battle Royale" updates almost every single week, but that is no longer the case in Chapter 2. However, it appears that the video game developer is going to release public test servers soon, which will be a great addition to the game.

Test servers have been spotted in Epic Games launcher

Back in early 2018, Epic Games announced that public test servers would be added to "Fortnite Battle Royale" at some point. This happened during the early seasons of the video game, and while getting weekly updates was fun, many players were annoyed as new updates also brought new bugs.

Some of these bugs would completely ruin the gameplay, which is why a lot of players were unhappy with them.

Adding public test servers to "Fortnite Battle Royale" would allow players to test updates before they are released to live servers. Some other popular games, such as "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft" have such servers, and there is no doubt that they help the developer when it comes to getting feedback and fixing bugs before the final release.

It appears that Epic Games does not test "Fortnite" updates enough, which is another reason why adding test servers would be a great idea.

Professional "Fortnite Battle Royale" player Benjy "Benjyfishy" Fish has posted a screenshot of a public test server in Epic Games Launcher. It appears that these test servers will first be used during Dreamhack Anaheim 2020, which starts on February 21.

As Epic Games has announced, the new season of the game will come out on February 20, yet Dreahack participants will play on the v11.40 build.

When will public test servers be available to everyone?

Having different builds for tournaments is definitely a big step in the right direction for Epic Games and "Fortnite Battle Royale." Back in Season 9, the video game developer did not want to make big map changes due to Fortnite World Cup. It appears that back then, the game creator did not have separate servers for different builds of the game. Now, the situation is different, and we could see players use many different builds in the future.

Using public test servers for different builds of the game could potentially bring older seasons back to "Fortnite." Considering that many players are asking for it, it won't be surprising if Epic Games makes it happen soon. However, it is very unlikely that public test servers will be available to everyone soon. The video game developer will probably use them during the upcoming tournament to try them out and see how they work, but they could be available to a wider audience later in 2020.