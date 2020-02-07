Epic Games has always been looking for ways to make "Fortnite Battle Royale" more popular and to make it unique in the sea of other battle royale games. Fortunately, the video game developer has been successful with the game, and as of March 2019, it has 250 million players. "Fortnite" has broken numerous records and released new things that had never been seen before it but one really big thing the game has pulled off is the cross-platform play.

Cross-platform play and progression have been in "Fortnite Battle Royale" since early 2018 and Epic Games has managed to develop it further, making both Sony and Microsoft team up and allow their customers to play the game together on the current-gen consoles.

However, as amazing as this feature is, it comes with a lot of problems, such as input differences between console and PC players. Thomas "72hrs" Mulligan has recently demonstrated how strong aim assist is on controllers, and it will be interesting to see if Epic Games releases adjustments to it.

Aim assist might be too powerful in 'Fortnite'

Comparing mouse and keyboard versus controller in "Fortnite Battle Royale" as quite difficult as each input device has its own advantages and disadvantages.

However, many players complain about the strength of aim assist simply because it requires no skill and allows players to shred their enemies into pieces with little to no effort. Kyle "Bugha" Girsdorft, the Fortnite World Cup winner, has shown that it is quite easy to switch to a controller and dominate the competition.

Many other professional "Fortnite" players have done the same, and it appears that a controller on PC has a much stronger aim assist than it does on consoles.

72hrs has demonstrated the power of aim assist during his recent live stream. The professional player got an amazing aim boost right after switching to a controller, which can be seen in the video below.

As it can be seen from the video, 72hrs wasted an entire clip of a Rare Assault Rifle to get a single hit of 33 damage on the enemy.

While most of the magazine was spent destroying the enemy built, it was obvious that bloom was horrible, which is why the player did not get more than one hit, despite his decent tracking and aiming. However, Mulligan switched to a controller during the reload sequence and he hit three headshots with only nine bullets, taking the enemy down very quickly. "That's more like it," the popular streamer said after knocking the enemy down.

Are there going to be any adjustments?

72hrs took the enemy down by dealing nearly 200 damage in less than two seconds, which makes it look like the aim assist is quite overpowered, at least on PC.

Considering that the video has gone viral, there is a chance that Epic Games adjusts aim assist for PC players in the future.

The v11.50 content update should be released one week before Chapter 2, Season 2 update, and we might get an aim assist nerf with it.