"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released in late October 2019 and, in less than four months, the video game has achieved a lot of success. As a matter of fact, it was ranked second, in 2019 revenue among premium games, only trailing "FIFA 19" on the list. Infinity Ward has released a good and fun game, and the first season of it started in December 2019, which was another reason why it has become so successful and popular in a short period of time.

The video game developer has released "the biggest free content drop-in Call of Duty history" back in December and it appears that players will get a lot more content once again.

Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 11, and it appears that we might get the battle royale mode with it. There are a lot of hints and leaks that are linked to the new mode, and the community has mixed feelings about it.

The mode could be massive

Less than one month after "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released, there have been leaks about a big battle royale mode. According to this early leak, the mode would have 200 players and its release date was supposed to be in late January 2020.

Infinity Ward originally scheduled Season 2 of the game to come out in late January, but it has been postponed by two weeks and will now come out on February 11.

Popular "Call of Duty" streamer Montanablack88, who has more than 2.2 million followers on Twitch, has slipped a rumor that the battle royale mode is currently in development. However, he hasn't shared any other details about it since he has an NDA and could get into trouble for it.

Considering that the release of the second season is just a few days away, we could get more information soon, including an official announcement or a teaser by Infinity Ward.

Joel Emslie, art director at Raven Software, the company that has worked with Activision on a few "Call of Duty" titles, said that battle royale matches with over 100 players are a possibility. "We can do over 100 [in this new engine].

We can do games on an even larger map [than what you’re used to]. We can make that player count, and different game modes, work for us. That’s what we’re considering right now," Emslie revealed in 2019.

The community is split

While battle royale is still a very popular game mode, some players do not want it to come to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." In order to be successful, the new mode will have to be better than the Blackout mode released in 2018. "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends" are still two of the most popular battle royale titles, and it is hard to see how the "Call of Duty" battle royale mode could compete with them.

On the positive side, it appears that Infinity Ward could release the battle royale mode as a free downloadable content pack, which would certainly help its popularity.