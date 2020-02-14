Infinity Ward has finally released Season 2 of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" on February 11 after delaying it for two weeks. The video game developer has released a new Battle Pass, several gameplay changes, quality of life improvements, and other things. Unfortunately, players have also found a couple of new bugs that have come with the update, and one of them completely ruins the game.

The "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" developer has added Regiments with the Season 2 patch, which is basically an in-game clan system.

This new feature has caused a lot of trouble for players, who reported it and are hoping that Infinity Ward is going to fix the game-breaking bug very soon. The Reddit post of the bug report has gotten a lot of attention with over 5,000 upvotes, and it has even caught the developer's eye.

Game-breaking glitch ruins the gameplay

With the release of Season 2, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players can now use Regiments to team up with others and earn bonuses. After creating a Regiment, players can choose an hour of each day where they earn double XP while playing with other Regiment members.

This "happy hour" allows all the active Regiment participants to level up faster than usual.

While this addition is good for the game, players have abused it to gain an advantage over their enemies. "With the addition of regiment tags, players have been abusing the ability to change the color to make the name above their head appear blue," is what Reddit user nottatroll reported. Infinity Ward has responded a few hours later, saying that the development team is working on fixing it.

Additionally, the developer made it clear that colorized names are not intended for players.

Shortly after, Infinity Ward posted the bug on the Trello board, and the bug is now marked as "In Progress." "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" players are hoping that it will be fixed soon as the game is not fun to play with confusing name tags. Some players have reported that they've seen many black names which can hardly be seen against most backgrounds, while many of them were confusing their teammates with enemies due to red color tags.

The bug should be fixed soon

Considering that Infinity Ward confirmed that the Regiment name color is indeed a bug and that it was added to the Trello board, we can expect it to be fixed soon. "We are doing a pass now to fix regiments that have offending tags set up causing their names to be colorized. We are also implementing additional protections against the creation of regiments that have," is what one of the developers posted on the Reddit thread.

The fix most likely will not require an update and could come out on February 14.