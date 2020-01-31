For years now, rumors have been thrown around about a newer, beefier model to the already successful Nintendo Switch, supposedly planned for 2020. However, Nintendo has issued a statement that swats that particular rumor, about the console, out of the air.

From the Yoshi's mouth

Since it's launch, various media outlets have claimed that Nintendo is working on upgrading the Nintendo Switch's capabilities beyond its current threshold, especially in terms of graphical fidelity. Supposedly, the company's goal is to roll out an incremental upgrade sometime in the near future; rumored for 2020.

Despite these rumors of a supposed Switch Pro model, however, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has stated that his company has "no plans" of releasing any new Switch hardware this year.

"Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base," said Furukawa. "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

New hardware is already here

So far, it's been a busy three years for Nintendo's latest console.

The console has managed to outsell its predecessor, four times over. It has even received two slightly new models in the forms of the New Nintendo Switch (a revised SKU) and the Switch Lite model (a smaller, mobile-only variant); both of which are running on an improved chip.

Switch Lite was already leaked by the Wall Street Journal ahead of its official announcement. And it seems the best is still yet to come according to other leaks reported by the same outlet, touting the third iteration of the console that will blow every other model pout of the water with sheer performance.

However, if Furukawa's statement is authentic, then the hopes of a more powerful Switch model coming this early have just been dashed to the rocks. In fact, Nintendo might not even release a more powerful device even in the face of emerging competitive hardware.

The Nintendo hustle

One of the fundamental reasons some believe that Nintendo won't release a more powerful console within the current generation is because of the company's reliance on gimmicks.

Admittedly, the company prefers its video game consoles and handhelds to stand out with unusual quirks as opposed to raw power and performance.

This is a game that Nintendo has already played before and could come back to bite them much like it did with the Wii U. On the flipside, however, Nintendo's mobile hardware business has historically done wonders in sales even in the face of more powerful competition. The Nintendo Switch especially has sold wonderfully while facing off against more powerful consoles in the form of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X.