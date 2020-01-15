After weeks of waiting, it finally happened folks. Epic Games has rolled out Update v11.40 for “Fortnite Chapter 2” and it’s now live on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and even on mobile devices. The latest patch has ushered in several changes and fixes in the game and even introduced a new mechanic in the game known as Sidegrading.

Sidegrading and bug fixes

As mentioned, the Sidegrading system has been added in “Fortnite: Battle Royale” and per its description on the patchnotes, players can now use the Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” their Assault Rifles into a Heavy Assault Rifle in non-competitive playlists.

There’s also a part on the patch notes stating that the developer reduced the material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrading Machines suggesting that players will be offering mats at the upgrade workbench for the process to push through.

The Heavy AR, on the other hand, has been expected by other players to arrive in the game as dataminers have already found it included within the game files prior to v11.40’s release. “Fortnite” YouTuber Ali-A even showed how to use the then-unreleased weapon in the game’s Creative Mode.

Bugs fixes were also included on the patchnotes as some of these issues have irked the “Fortnite” community:

Resolved the issue within the Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge where the “visit different bus stops in a single match” task is not counting the progress on some bus stops.

The “Star Wars” Achievements are back in the Legacy Timeline.

Fixed an issue where editing quickly causes players to remain in Edit Mode.

The issue where players on console were unable to progress through the game’s gifting process if their Two-Factor Authentication is turned off.

Ninja’s official skin in ‘Fortnite’

Alongside the latest patch was the announcement of Mixer streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins that he finally has an official skin in “Fortnite.” In his recent tweet, he stated that he has dreamt of having a skin in the game ever since he began playing it.

He added that the skin will be available on Thursday, January 16 at 6 P.M. through Sunday, January 19. The skin will arrive in four variants, complete with Ninja’s Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote, and a Dual Katanas Pickaxe. He already uploaded a video showing his new skin in action.

His fellow content creators congratulated him over on social media for such an achievement. Even The Doc himself (DrDisrespect) gave him the firm handshakes and tweeted that “it took way too long for Epic to add an influencer skin, let alone a Ninja skin” in “Fortnite.”

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

According to Epic, the new Ninja skin is part of their “The Icon Series” where known celebrities from gaming, music, film, and fashion collide.

Now that they’ve kicked it off with a Ninja skin, the developer is now working on other well-known creators like Loserfruit and TheGrefg to be added in “Fortnite” as well.