Epic Games recently announced that "Fortnite Battle Royale" will be upgraded to a more advanced game engine with an update. Fortunately, players will not have to wait for Season 2 of the second chapter to see the new engine in action as it will be released with the v11.50 update. According to the game developer, the update will come out in early February.

Changing a game engine is a big deal and it will be interesting to see how it will affect one of the most popular Video Games of all time. "Fortnite Battle Royale" has gone through many changes, but the v11.50 update could be the biggest one ever.

Even professional players are nervous about it and don't know what to expect. Ninja, the most popular "Fortnite" streamer, and SypherPK have recently talked about it, saying how it could completely change the game.

Comments on the upcoming update

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins are both nervous about the upcoming "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch. They both highlighted the "at launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite" line, which was posted in the engine upgrade announcement by Epic Games.

The line is indeed scary as it implies that the video game will receive massive changes which will drastically impact the way players play it.

"I’ve been through games that have had major overhauls and it completely, just, doesn’t feel like the same game,” SypherPK said on his live stream. While this is a major concern for many players, it could simply mean that the video game developer wants the game to have that "old feel" it had in its early seasons.

Ninja is one of the players who believe so, and he thinks that Epic Games may be trying to reduce the skill gap in "Fortnite Battle Royale."

The popular Mixer streamer even suggested that the "Fortnite" creator could remove some aspects of the building, but he admits that he has no inside knowledge and that it's just a wild speculation. However, he may be right. There have been rumors that Epic Games may remove editing from the game, and although nothing has been confirmed yet, this could be a massive change.

Upcoming content

Epic Games has revealed that "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will get more content while waiting for the second season of Chapter 2. More specifically, there will be additional Overtime challenges and a two-week event. At the moment, it is unknown what this event is going to be about. However, considering that the current season will be still active during Valentine's Day, we can expect the game developer to release an event similar to the "Share the Love" event in the past.