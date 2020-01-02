Ever since "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released, in September 2017, Epic Games has released special events for the winter holidays. The first Christmas event, which happened at the end of 2017, was relatively small but it had brought several changes to the game. The video game developer put Christmas trees with chests in certain places over the island and players could also use the Snowball Launcher in the game.

The second Christmas event was not much bigger, but Epic Games did a lot with the Winterfest event at the end of 2019.

This event was released a week before Christmas and it will be in the game until January 7. During the event, players can earn free gifts from the lodge, and these gifts include cosmetic items such as gliders, loading screens, pickaxes, and even two outfits (skins).

Free skins are available for a few more days

To open free gifts, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players must visit the lodge from the main menu. The lodge has several different areas, such as the fire, where players can get XP or the stocking where players get daily challenges.

These daily challenges also reward players with free cosmetic items. A new challenge is added every 24 hours.

However, the most important area of the lodge is the present area. Players can open a couple of gifts on the left side of the lodge and three gifts on the right side. One free skin, the Lieutenant Evergreen, is located on the right side, while the Wooly Mammoth skin is located on the opposite side.

In order to obtain the Lieutenant Evergreen skin, players have to open the Christmas tree on the right side of the lodge. The tree can be found behind the Crackshot's chair and opening it rewards players with the skin. On the other side, the Wooly Mammoth skin is obtained in a slightly different way as it has a requirement. The skin is found inside the big green box in the back, but players may not open it immediately.

In order to obtain the Wooly Mammoth skin, players have to open all the presents on the left side of the lodge, then they will be able to unwrap the big green present that contains this exclusive skin.

More information

Epic Games is giving these cosmetic items and skins away for everyone who logs in during the Winterfest event. The best thing about the event is that players do not have to log in every single day to get a gift from the lodge. In cases where you haven't logged into the game for seven days, the visiting lodge will reward you with seven unopened presents.

These outfits will most likely be unavailable for purchase after the event ends. Epic Games may decide to release them again during Christmas 2020, but it is almost certain that this is the one and only chance to obtain them.