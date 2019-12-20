Twitch, the most popular platform for video game streamers, has had its fair share of drama. The streaming platform has had its ups and downs and, recently, a few popular streamers left it to join Mixer, the streaming platform owned by Microsoft. With countless hours of content and millions of viewers on a monthly basis, it is almost impossible to do something and go unnoticed on Twitch.

Recently, one streamer, who plays "Fortnite Battle Royale," found herself in the center of attention. This Canada-based Twitch streamer who goes by name TTV_MajesticUnicorn, on the platform, was recently seen slapping, pushing, and biting her 14-month old soon during a live stream.

The incident was clipped by one of the viewers and it has quickly become viral. Twitch has banned the streamer and she was also arrested by Calgary police.

The incident and the arrest

The Twitch incident was first reported on December 17, 2019, as multiple social media users have shared it. The video of the incident has gone viral and gained traction on Twitter where people were calling the streamer out. Twitch has banned the streamer, but it was not enough as many users were outraged, saying that she should not be a parent.

Shortly after, Calgary police began to investigate the clip and the 31-year-old streamer.

TTV_MajesticUnicorn, who is now banned from both Twitch and Twitter, has been arrested after the investigation. Calgary Police Service has posted this information on their Facebook page, revealing that her two children were taken to a safe location. "The online persona was tracked to a Calgary residence where officers located a woman, a man, and two children. The woman was arrested and the children were taken to a safe location," according to the Facebook page.

They also thanked the public and the media for bringing the incident to their attention and for helping them solve the case. At the moment, it is unknown what is going to happen with the 31-year-old woman, but we should get more information in January 2020.

Court hearing

The streamer involved in the incident has been charged with one count of assault and her court hearing will be on Friday, January 17, 2020. In a statement to CBC News, Calgary Police Service said that the woman and her husband are being further investigated and more charges could be brought in the future. There are videos of the husband yelling at the two children and using profanities while playing video games.

At the moment, all of the Twitter clips of the streamer abusing her kid have been taken down, but there is no doubt they are going to resurface sooner or later. It will be interesting to see what punishment the woman and her husband will get and whether they will be allowed to keep their kids.