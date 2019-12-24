Epic Games has recently released the long-awaited Winterfest event in "Fortnite Battle Royale." This year's Christmas event has brought a lot of new things to the popular video game and is much bigger than the Christmas events that were released in the two previous years. The video game developer has released big map changes for the event, a lodge where players can open free gifts, and much more.

The event lasts until January 2, 2020, and players are able to open one gift from the lodge every single day.

The best thing? The gifts include two free skins players are able to get! However, these two skins were not available at the start of the event, but players will be able to unlock both of them before the Winterfest ends. On December 24, Epic Games has released the Lieutenant Evergreen skin, which is the first free skin included in the event, and players can now obtain it and use it in the game.

How to unlock Lieutenant Evergreen skin

In order to unlock the exclusive "Fortnite Battle Royale" skin, Lieutenant Evergreen, players have to visit the lodge and open their daily gift.

However, instead of choosing the gifts on the left side, which usually contain gliders, lobby music, and other cosmetic items, players have to tap or click on Crackshot. There is a tree next to this character and players have to "open" it to obtain the exclusive Christmas skin.

At the moment, the Lieutenant Evergreen skin is encrypted for some players, which is just a glitch in the game. After opening the gift, players who are affected by the glitch will see a blank Rewards screen, and even after obtaining the gift, it will not be available in the Locker. It appears that most of the players are affected by this glitch, but we can expect Epic Games to fix it soon and make the skin available to all players who have opened the gift.

It's important to note that this is just one of two free Christmas skins that will be available during the Winterfest event.

The other skin, which has a girl character, is expected to be released soon. Data miners have found it in the game data, but it's currently encrypted. It will most likely be decrypted before 2020 and players will be able to obtain it by opening a special gift.

Snow might cover the entire island

Data miners have found an image of the mini-map which shows the island completely covered by snow. At the moment, it is unknown when or if Epic Games will release this map change, but we can expect it to be done on Wednesday, December 25, if not on the evening of December 24.

The lodge timer resets every day at 9 AM Eastern Time, which means it is very likely that we will get the snow-covered island in "Fortnite Battle Royale" in less than 24 hours.