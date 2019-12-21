FaZe Clan has been founded almost a decade ago and it has established itself as one of the most popular organizations in video gaming. The organization, which was originally known as FaZe Sniping, has featured many professional and popular gamers in multiple video game titles. Ever since "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released in September 2017, the gaming clan has had its members playing this game, and a lot of them have achieved fame and success.

Turner "Tfue" Tenney, who is considered one of the best "Fortnite Battle Royale" players in the world, was a FaZe Clan member before filing a lawsuit against the organization.

Ever since that happened, the gaming clan has been involved in a lot of drama. One of "Fortnite" players from the clan, who goes by name Jarvis on YouTube, was permanently banned by Epic Games. Jarvis has recently revealed his plans for the future as he is forced to stay away from the battle royale game.

Jarvis is moving on

Jarvis has more than two million subscribers on his YouTube channel and most of his viewers would like to see him create "Fortnite Battle Royale" content. However, Epic Games has banned him for life because he used a cheating program (aimbot) in a few matches back in Season X.

Not only did the young YouTube personality use the cheat, but he also created a video where he showed it, making this an easy decision for Epic.

FaZe Clan owner Ricky Banks has recently talked about the former "Fortnite Battle Royale" player. Banks made it clear that the chances of Jarvis playing "Fortnite" are zero, but that he may be somehow included in creating content that revolves around the popular game. “The chances of him playing Fortnite are zero,” the owner of the organization stated. “The chances of him creating content around Fortnite - there’s potential in that.

In a short interview with TMZ, Jarvis has revealed that he is moving on from "Fortnite" and will start playing "Call of Duty." "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released in late October 2019 and is currently one of the most popular Video Games on all gaming platforms.

"I'm going to snipe in that game, we're going to get cracked," is what the 18-year-old gamer said for TMZ. Jarvis was banned for using an aimbot in "Fortnite," so hopefully he will stay away from using it in the other shooter game.

No more 'Fortnite'

Jarvis has once again confirmed that he is not coming back to "Fortnite Battle Royale." In the TMZ interview, he said there is no chance of him doing it, so it will be interesting to see how it is going to affect the success of his YouTube channel. Considering that he is very skilled, we can expect him to keep growing and pulling in big numbers.