Epic Games has some big plans for the future of "Fortnite Battle Royale," and we may have gotten a sneak peek of what's coming next. The video game developer has recently released the v11.20 update, and for the first time in Chapter 2, players have received patch notes. Unfortunately, the community hasn't taken some of the changes well, including the announcement of the season extension. For those of you who missed it, Season 1 of Chapter 2 is going to end in early February 2020.

Ouch.

On the brighter side, it appears that the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is preparing a lot of new content for the game. More specifically, players could get a huge Christmas update in December, and this could be the biggest Christmas update the game has ever had. Some players have noticed that it's already snowing in the game, which is a hint that the game will get some big changes next month.

Christmas update is expected to be huge

"Fortnite Battle Royale" has had two Christmas updates, so far, in 2017 and 2018. During these events, the video game developer would release special cosmetic items for the holiday, as well as some gameplay changes like Christmas trees with chests under them. Considering that we are just around one month away from this big holiday, we can expect Epic Games to slowly add more game files related to Christmas.

Many "Fortnite" players have noticed that it's already snowing in certain areas of the map. Twitter user xkleinmikex has posted a video of the snow which was seen around Lazy Lake. This area is located in the southeastern part of the map and is very close to the snowy mountains. If it keeps snowing, we can expect Lazy Lake, and possibly a few other landmarks and points of interest, to be completely covered by snow come Christmas time.

It started to snow in any area on the map a little.



Hopefully we dont get snow for 3 Seasons this time pic.twitter.com/JQUHVYthAv — Kleinmike (@xkleinmikex) November 20, 2019

As you can see in the video, it is snowing slowly and we could get some small map changes very soon. Last time when something like this happened was at the end of Season 6, weeks before Epic Games had released the seventh season and a snow biome.

Chapter 1 snow

Season 7 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" had brought snow to the island. Specifically, the southwestern part of the map was turned into a snow biome after the iceberg collided with the main island. The new biome had brought several points of interest, such as Frosty Flights, Polar Peak, and Happy Hamlet. Polar Peak was especially interesting as it was the center of the Infinity Blade patch and the Ice Storm event.

While many players had been excited about snow, it had remained in the game until Chapter 2. Players are hoping that, if Epic Games brings a snow biome back to "Fortnite," it will disappear after a few days.