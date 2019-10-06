Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale" is coming to its end and players are eagerly waiting for the season-ending event. The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, is going to bring massive changes to the popular video game. However, it may be different from previous live events as it will happen on the day when the season ends. More specifically, it will most likely happen just before the ending of the season, and Season 11 will come right after the event.

There are a lot of theories about what is going to happen next Sunday, and Epic Games hasn't confirmed anything yet. However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer teased players by releasing a few hints about the new map. Season X and Rift Zones are most likely used to celebrate the original map for the last time as it will probably be destroyed after the event. One "Fortnite" player has an interesting theory on how this is going to happen and his theory makes a lot of sense!

The end is near

Two weeks ago, data miners found an interesting image in the game data. The image showed a few in-game characters waving goodbye to the Battle Bus as its leaving the island. The image was later used for a limited-time challenge set, and it was also used as an icon for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on consoles.

As many players have noticed, the main "Fortnite Battle Royale" island is surrounded by many other islands, including the pre-game lobby island.

These islands are not playable and players cannot access them, even if they get disconnected while in the Battle Bus. However, this may change with the upcoming event.

Popular data miner FortTory has shared his theory about the Season X ending event. The data miner believes that the bus driver will keep searching for the new map after the event, which is why players are waving at him. Shortly after, servers will shut down for maintenance and the update, bringing Season 11 to live servers.

The season is scheduled to end at 2 PM on Sunday, October 13, which is the exact time when the event starts. Epic Games is well known for hinting at certain things before they happen, and the aforementioned image is certainly not just a coincidence.

No more Early Access?

FortTory has also found some interesting strings in the game data which indicate that the Beta or Early Access phase of "Fortnite Battle Royale" will come to an end with the Season X ending event.

This makes sense, since the PvE version of the video game was postponed for 2019, and Season 11 will most likely end in late December. By making "Fortnite" leave its Early Access phase, "Fortnite: Save the World" will probably become free for everyone, but founders will keep earning V-Bucks from it.