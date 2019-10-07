Respawn Entertainment released Season 3 of "Apex Legends" just around a week ago, on October 1. The big update brought many changes to the game, and besides a new weapon and a new legend, the video game developer released the World's Edge, a brand new map. While the first two seasons had been rather underwhelming and disappointing, the third season is much more interesting and it has received positive feedback from the community so far.

Released on February 4, 2019, "Apex Legends" will have its first Halloween event this month. Many other popular games, such as "Overwatch" and "Fortnite Battle Royale," have had Halloween events every year, and Respawn Entertainment will follow suit. Data miners revealed some big things that are coming to the popular video game with the upcoming event, and there is no doubt that players are going to love it!

Big things are coming for Halloween

Respawn Entertainment hasn't officially announced the Halloween event for "Apex Legends," but we can expect it to happen soon considering that Halloween starts in late October. The video game developer accidentally uploaded a badge for the event in the loading screen, and data miners Shrugtal and That1MiningGuy have found more info about the things that will be added with the event.

Loadscreen - Abandoned Night King's Canyon pic.twitter.com/eb4NIOCs5j — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 3, 2019

As you can see in the tweet above, Shrugtal uploaded the loading screen for abandoned Night King's Canyon map. According to the data miner, this is going to be a new map caleld Shadowfall and it will basically be a reskinned nighttime version of the King's Canyon map, the map used in the first two seasons of the video game.

Additionally, the event will be called Fight or Fright and it will also bring new cosmetic items and a new game mode.

That1MiningGuy found Halloween skins for every "Apex Legends" character, including Crypto, the character added in Season 3. Bloodhound will have a Jack-o'-lantern-inspired skin, while Wattson's skin (which can be seen in the tweet below) has bats on it. Additionally, Caustic will get a creepy-looking clown skin for the event.

Wattson has one too pic.twitter.com/hEB8bvAQgW — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) October 2, 2019

Zombies and the new game mode

The new map will bring a new free-for-all game mode where players will respawn after dying. They will come back to life as zombies with increased mobility and brutal melee attacks. The match will continue until there are 10 living players in the game and they will have to fight zombies off until a rescue dropship arrives.

Beside these changes, we can expect a lot more items to be added with the Halloween patch, including gameplay and cosmetic items. The event will most likely start around October 30, so make sure you don't miss it!