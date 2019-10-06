Epic Games is no stranger to lawsuits as "Fortnite Battle Royale" has been targeted by many of them. Fortunately for Epic Games, most of the lawsuits have been unsuccessful, but it seems that the end of lawsuits is not close. Recently, another lawsuit was filed against the developer of the popular video game, but this time, the reason is really odd. In the past, the gaming company had lawsuits that were mostly about copyright infringement, but the latest one is different.

This time, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is having to deal with a lawsuit simply because the video game is popular and addictive. The video game is compared to drugs in the lawsuit, and while this might be exaggerating, it seems that the law firm has a strong case against Epic Games. It will be interesting to see how the game creator deals with this lawsuit as it could have serious consequences.

The lawsuit details

The latest lawsuit against the video game company comes from Montreal, Canada, and it includes two minors aged 10 and 15. CBC reports that the lawsuit documents even compare "Fortnite Battle Royale" to cocaine. Allesandra Esposito Chartrand, an attorney at Calex Légal (the law firm from Canada) states that the firm has a strong case against Epic Games.

The World Health Organization recently introduced a clause that classifies gaming disorder as a legitimate mental affliction, which is something that helps the ongoing lawsuit.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

"Fortnite Battle Royale" causes the brain to release dopamine, which is similar to what drugs do to people. In addition to that, the video game is played by millions of minors around the world, and they are much more vulnerable to these effects. The law firm was approached by the minors' parents who are seeking reparations since their children are addicted to the popular video game.

One part of the lawsuit is based on the 2015 Quebec Superior Court ruling which determined that tobacco companies did not warn their consumers about the dangers of smoking. "It's basically the same legal basis," Chartrand said.

"It's very centered on the duty to inform."

The game is addicting

The attorney claims that Epic Games has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" as addictive as possible throughout many years of its development. She claims that the gaming company intentionally released the game aimed at youth to make them addicted to it, and it was their responsibility to warn everyone about possible consequences.

The parents said how they would never let their kids play "Fortnite" if they knew how addictive it was.

This is not the first case of parents blaming "Fortnite Battle Royale" for the behavior of their children and it may be just another attempt to get money from the lawsuit. However, Epic Games will have to go to court and defend themselves.