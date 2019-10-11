Epic Games is slowly getting things ready for the big launch of Season 11 of "Fortnite Battle Royale." The current season ends on Sunday, October 13, and it will do so in a big way, right after the live event, scheduled to start at 2 PM Eastern Time. While the video game developer has not confirmed anything yet, everything points to the new season starting immediately after the event.

On October 12, the Italian App Store accidentally leaked the image of the upcoming map and, as many players predicted, Epic Games will release a brand new map for the season.

While this hasn't been confirmed, by the game creator, the App Store leaks have been legitimate, thus far, which is why we believe this one to be no different. Shortly after the leak, the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, revealed another big thing that is coming to the game. It turns out that the new season will receive a brand new UI, which will make the entire update so much better!

The upcoming change

As reported, by popular data miner Hypex, Ninja revealed that the new "Fortnite Battle Royale" season will bring a complete redesign of the user interface. The popular streamer refused to leak what the interface is going to look like, but we should be able to expect massive changes. Just like the map, the user interface has received changes in the past but, for most of the part, Epic Games has based those changes on the original interface released with the first version of the game.

"Fortnite" players have already had the chance to see a big user interface redesign by Epic Games. At the end of 2018, the game creator released major design changes to "Fortnite: Save the World." These changes have brought a lot of new changes and have been received well by the gaming community. Judging from these changes, we can expect big things to hit the PvP mode of the video game including, locker redesign, alternating challenge screens, lobby screen changes, and more.

Ninja just confirmed on his stream that there will be a brand new UI (menu design) 👀 he won't leak it tho lol.. — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 11, 2019

Unfortunately, we will probably have to wait for the new season to see what the new interface looks like. However, it won't be surprising if someone leaks it before Season 11 comes out.

Chapter 2

According to the App Store leak, the next season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" will be "Chapter 2." At the moment, it is not clear what this means, but it could mean that the game developer will drastically change the game and make it much different from what we have seen so far.

The first chapter contains 10 seasons and it concludes with the ending of Season X, so it will be interesting to see what the new era of "Fortnite" brings to us.

The event is expected to be the biggest one yet and players will be able to watch it live. Make sure you get in the game on Sunday at 2 PM Eastern Time to witness it!