"Fortnite Battle Royale" is getting massive changes with the upcoming Season 11 update. The next season is actually going to be called "Chapter 2 - Season 1" and players have had a chance to see a couple of leaks that have come out recently. These leaks, including the video which shows the upcoming Battle Pass, have confirmed that a new map is coming with the new season, as well as numerous other things.

The original "Fortnite Battle Royale" map had been used in the popular video game for 10 seasons, and while Epic Games had kept it updated, players simply wanted something more and fresh. Now, the new island is just around the corner as the other one was most likely destroyed during "The End" event. This is a much-needed change in the popular video game and there is no doubt that it is going to be well received by the community.

The new map is different

The upcoming map for the eleventh season of "Fortnite Battle Royale" is going to look so much different than the original one. It has a different layout, a lot of water areas, and a few smaller islands on both the northern and the southern side of it. Judging by the leaked image, the upcoming map will be the same size as the map used in the first 10 seasons of the game, but it seems this will be the only similarity between the two islands.

The leaked image shows 12 points of interest on map, including a few that have the same name as the places on the original island, such as Pleasant Park and Salty Springs. Although Pleasant Park is still in the northwestern part of the map, Salty Springs can be found right under it. Additionally, Retail Row can be seen in the southeastern corner of the island. Here are all points of interest that can be seen on the leaked image:

Sunny Shores

Pleasant Park

Weeping Woods

Slurpy Swamp

Lazy Lake

Frenzy Farm

Beachy Bluffs

Power Plant

Salty Springs

Dirty Docks

Retail Row

yeah this is the new map, thanks @ShiinaBR for helping verify it from footage https://t.co/bSYkYRPPr0 — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 14, 2019

A few weeks ago, data miners have found the list of potential locations in Season 11.

The list includes all of these places, including a few more that could be added in the future. The leaked image doesn't show the entire island as its bottom part has been cut off, so there is a chance that there is another point of interest on it.

The origin

This map has been circulating over Twitter for a while now, and while many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players believed it was just a concept, the Battle Pass trailer proves that it is most likely real.

The map layout was compared to the places seen in the video, and it matches perfectly. We can, however, expect Epic Games to change the color scheme of the map before the official release of the next season. Downtime is still in progress, but we are hoping the game comes back on soon!