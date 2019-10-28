Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has drastically changed the video game and it has mostly received positive feedback by the community. Players can now experience a brand new map, massive item changes, new mechanics, and much more. Epic Games has managed to "reset" the game and make it feel fresh and new, which is what millions of players have been asking for.

Unfortunately, the second chapter of the popular video game has also brought many new bugs to the game.

A week ago, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players were using an invincibility glitch that allowed them to get a Victory Royale while just standing in one spot. Now, players can be completely immune to fall damage, which gives them a huge advantage over their opponents. Just like the other major glitch, this one lasts for an entire match, which is why we are hoping Epic Games will fix it in the upcoming update.

The new overpowered glitch

Popular YouTuber Glitch King has shared many "Fortnite Battle Royale" glitches in the last few months. His latest video, which can be seen below, shots the new glitch which allows players to avoid taking any fall damage. This glitch is very useful for players who love building skybases or going for high build fights.

As you can see in the video, the player uses a zipline to enter the mode which avoids fall damage.

Ziplines were introduced to "Fortnite Battle Royale" in Season 7 and they were glitched in their first form, which is why many players would fall to death while using them. With one of the later patches, Epic Games has enabled the low-gravity mode for players who use ziplines, but this mode is disabled as soon as players hit the ground.

However, the trick is not to land on the ground, but in the water instead.

To activate the glitch, it is necessary to use one of the ziplines that are located above the water and then manually jump off of them. After falling into the water, players will still have the purple glow on them which negates fall damage. After getting out of the water, players will retain the purple glow and will be immune to fall damage as long as they don't jump.

Fortnitemares begin soon

Epic Games is going to release the v11.10 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on October 29 at 4 AM EST.

This patch is bringing the Halloween event to the game called the Fortnitemares. While the video game developer hasn't revealed many things that are coming with the patch, we can expect a lot of new cosmetic items, as well as some gameplay changes like ghouls (zombies), the Pumpkin Launcher, and a few map changes.

Hopefully, the "Fortnite" creator also releases the fix for the no damage glitch with the upcoming update.