Epic Games has “deleted” “Fortnite: Battle Royale” and fans of the game are now musing as to when will it be back. That said, a data miner may have the answer for that after digging into the game’s codes and stumbling upon an interesting find. In line with this, players also discovered a mini-game after the black hole swallowed the entire game.

‘The End’ end time

Known “Fortnite BR” data miner Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) recently took to Twitter to reveal yet again more interesting intel about the battle royale shooter’s second chapter.

If his tweet is anything to go by, he stated that the game’s so-called “The End” event will last until Tuesday, October 15 at 6 a.m. EST. He added that he has “independently confirmed the authenticity” of the discovery and he claims that the information came from Fortnite.com.

Per the tweeted screenshot, the event’s name was highlighted as it is included in the string of codes that he obtained from the website.

A couple of codes may have caught the data miner’s attention as the first one reads, “start_time”: “2019-10-13T18:06:00.000Z,” while the other one reads, “end_time”: “2019-10-15T10:00:00.000Z.”

BREAKING:



I have independtly confirmed the authenticity of a discovery that points to "The-End" lasting until Tuesday, 6AM EST



This is not stuck in stone, this info is from https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code. pic.twitter.com/ElnNFKppWn — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 13, 2019

He also tweeted that he’s been digging up more evidence to further back up his leaked information adding that 6 AM.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite Video Game

seems to be a believable time for “Fortnite’s” downtime to end. To prove its legitimacy, he even provided the steps on how to get to the code. He pointed out, however, that he never looked at codes from Fortnite.com before and went on to say that he may not completely understand the code’s purpose.

Chapter 2 POIs

Prior to this, Lucas also tweeted what could be upcoming points of interest in “Fortnite’s” new map.

The leaker stated that there’s an 80 percent chance that the names are the new map locations for the game’s Season 11/Chapter 2.

“BeachBlufs”

“CampCod”

“CreativeIsland”

“DirtyDocks”

“FrenzyFarm”

“HollyHedges”

“LazyLake”

“MountainMedow”

“PowerPlant”

“SlurpySwamp”

“SunnyShores”

“WeepingWoods”

Down in the comments, the leaker stated that he doesn’t have any idea as to why he got all the names of the POIs in the game files all at once. He went on stating that Epic might have slipped these up.

I'd say there's a 80% chance these are the poi's of season 11/chapter 2 https://t.co/Gv8UzgEXKW — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 12, 2019

Mini-game using the Konami code

Meanwhile, players have discovered a mini-game in the now-deleted BR shooter and this is perfect for folks who just want to escape their boredom while waiting for the game’s return. This nostalgia infused secret game can be triggered by simply using what others call the “Konami code.” To play the game, press (on your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC) up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B/O, A/X, START/ENTER and voila, a “Space Invader”/”Galaga”-themed mini-game will pop up with a slice of pizza as your ship and falling Durrrbuger heads as your targets.