There are a lot of big and exciting things, waiting for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, in the next few weeks. Season X is approaching its end and the season-ending event will occur on Sunday, October 13. While Epic Games hasn't confirmed anything yet, players are expecting the entire in-game island to be destroyed and replaced by a new map. The video game developer has hinted at this many times, and the event, which starts at 2 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, is going to be huge.

Season 11 of the popular video game will most likely start right after the event, bringing many new things to the game. However, this is just one part of the content that will be added in October as Epic Games is preparing another Halloween event for "Fortnite" players. There have been two Halloween events aka Fortnitemares in the game so far, and both of them have been received well by the community. The upcoming event is going to be big and data miners have revealed some skins that are coming with it.

The event is bringing more Halloween-themed outfits and items

The Skull Trooper outfit was one of the first cosmetic items released in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and it came out during the first Fortnitemares event. While this skin had been eventually brought back to the game, the Ghoul Trooper hasn't appeared in the store for almost two years and is one of the rarest skins in the game. According to data miners, Epic Games is going to release many new Halloween-themed skins for the Fortnitemares 2019 event.

Popular data miner Hypex has shared nine skins that will be released during the upcoming "Fortnite Battle Royale" event. Five of these skins will have a male model, while four of them will be females. Here is the list of the skins:

Skull Trooper Neon - Male

Gangster Monster - Male

Ghoul Trooper - Male

Cuddle Team Dark - Female

The Dark One - Male

Slurp Creature - Male

Wraith - Female

Pale spooky - Female

Modern Witch - Female

At the moment, it appears that the data miner has only found the names of the upcoming skins and not their models. However, Epic Games will soon release the v11.00 patch, and this patch will most likely contain more info about the upcoming in-game event.

The event release date

The first Halloween event in "Fortnite Battle Royale" was added on October 25, 2017, with the v1.80 patch, while the second one was released on October 24, 2018. Considering that Epic Games has released the two previous events on these dates, we can expect this year's event to come out in late October as well.

The video game developer will most likely bring the Pumpkin Launcher with the event, which is one of the fan-favorite weapons in the popular video game.