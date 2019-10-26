Epic Games has made billions of dollars, with "Fortnite Battle Royale," over the last two years. This free-to-play video game was released, in September of 2017, and while anyone can play it for free, players who want to obtain fancy cosmetic items have to spend money on the game. First cosmetic items were released, in October 2017, for the Halloween event, and ever since then, the video game developer has released over a thousand cosmetic items.

Thanks to this business model, Epic Games has gained over 250 million "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, as of March 2019. This number keeps increasing, every single month, and the game creator should make even more revenue with physical gift cards that are coming later this year. After these gift cards come out, players will be able to redeem them and buy "Fortnite" cosmetic items in the game on any platform.

Gift cards for cosmetic items

Epic Games has improved several things regarding the Item Shop in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Players can now gift cosmetic items to their friends and, from time to time, they can also vote for certain cosmetic items to come back to the store. However, there is currently no way to gift V-Bucks, the premium currency, to anyone, and that is why the game developer is releasing physical gift cards.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

These V-Bucks gift cards will be available in all regions by Christmas and they will have the same price as the V-Bucks purchased in the game:

$10 – 1,000 V-Bucks

$25 – 2,800 V-Bucks

$40 – 5,000 V-Bucks

$100 – 13,500 V-Bucks

These V-Bucks cards will be perfect Christmas gifts for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. Purchasing in bulk rewards buyers with extra V-Bucks, and the $25 package is just enough to obtain any cosmetic item in the game. The most expensive item, a Legendary Outfit, costs 2,000 V-Bucks (equal to $20), and there are other cosmetic items for 800 V-Bucks.

Bundles and other items

It is important to note that "Fortnite Battle Royale" V-Bucks can only be spent in the Item Shop. In recent months, Epic Games has released a lot of items to the Store, and only real-money microtransactions can be found in it. For example, the Batman cosmetic item pack was released to the Store, which means that players had to spend around $20 to buy it.

Bundles and starter packs are usually released in the Store and they cannot be bought with V-Bucks.

In addition to this, some other items, such as a gifted Battle Pass, have to be bought with real money. While V-Bucks are a perfect gift for almost every "Fortnite Battle Royale" player, console gift cards offer a wide variety of products and they can also be purchased with V-Bucks along with bundles and other items in the game.