Epic Games has recently made huge matchmaking changes in "Fortnite Battle Royale." The video game developer has released the skill-based matchmaking system in core modes with the v10.40 patch on September 25. Before this patch, only competitive modes had the skill-based matchmaking. However, the game creator has decided to make matchmaking fairer, in every mode, despite some negative side-effects.

After the patch was released, many players, especially those who play on console, have complained about the new matchmaking system. Streamers and professional players have also complained, mostly because they just wanted to be in lobbies with random players they could easily dominate. Epic Games provided an update on the new system in their latest blog post, addressing some of the biggest complaints in the community.

The matchmaking explanation

One of the biggest problems "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have with the skill-based matchmaking is combining console players with PC players. PC players have a huge advantage, not only because they use a keyboard and a mouse, but because their systems can run the game in more than 60 frames per second, and they can also adjust different graphical settings, assign more keybinds, and much more.

However, Epic Games explained that the matchmaking system is relatively fair and doesn't punish console or mobile players. "Our goal with the new matchmaking system is to create fairer matches for all of our players, which includes special considerations for each platform. This means that where similar skill exists, players may be paired against opponents from ALL platforms — whether they’re using mouse + keyboard, a controller, or touch input," is what the game developer has posted in the blog post.

In short, this means that bad PC players will be put in average console lobbies, or that amazing console players won't be put into PC lobbies that have relatively bad players. The "Fortnite" creator has added that the development team will keep monitoring analytics and feedback and make more changes to make sure that everyone is playing in a fair lobby.

Smurfing issue and bots

Since the skill-based matchmaking was released for regular "Fortnite Battle Royale" modes, some players have decided to create new accounts to lower their skill level.

This is called smurfing and its goal is to put skilled players in lobbies with lower-skilled players, which gives them a huge advantage. Aydan, who is one of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers, recently had his alt account banned due to this action.

With the latest update, Epic Games has made it clear that smurfing is a bannable offense. The developer will take appropriate actions against players who make smurf accounts, and hopefully this means they will suspend or ban main accounts of players who cheat.

Additionally, the blog post has given us details on bots in Season 11. According to the game developer, players will not be able to spectate bots nor will they be able to party up with them. Bots will not be able to use vehicles or do 90s at the start of the season, but this could be changed in the future.