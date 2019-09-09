Epic Games has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" a free-to-play game, which is the main reason why it has become so popular around the globe. Released in September 2017, the PvP mode of the game has gained over 250 million players and will soon celebrate its second anniversary. Since the video game is free, sales of cosmetic items are the main source of revenue for its developer, and this strategy has turned out to be successful so far.

The "Fortnite" creator released the first cosmetic items for the game around a month after the PvP mode was released. Since then, more than a thousand cosmetic items have come out, and some of them have been released in special bundles. Epic Games will release another bundle during Season X, and this time it is going to be called the Dark Legends bundle. Data miners have revealed what the items are going to look like, and there is no doubt that this bundle will be popular.

New bundle is coming soon

The new "Fortnite Battle Royale" bundle will have three different outfits. Additionally, players who purchase the bundle will get a few extra cosmetic items, such as back blings and a pickaxe. So far, data miners have revealed two back blings and one pickaxe, but there is a chance that each skin will have its own back bling.

The Dark Legends bundle will have dark variants of the default Jonesy skin, the Wild Card skin, and the Red Knight skin.

Furthermore, the Dark Shield will be the back bling used by the Dark Red Knight outfit, while there will also be the Wild Cube back bling. Finally, the Dark Axe will be a harvesting tool players will get with this bundle.

As you can see in the tweet by Lucas7yoshi above, all of the cosmetic items will be based on Kevin the Cube.

The cube recently returned to the game and can be found under the floating island. The island is the latest Rift Zone that has first appeared at Fatal Fields and is currently moving over the map. Considering that the upcoming bundle is related to the cube and that data miners have also found some event files about it, we can expect another big cube event in the final weeks of Season X.

Release date and price

At the moment, the release date of the Dark Legends bundle is unknown.

However, the previous "legends" bundles have been released in the season halves of their respective seasons, so we can expect the same to happen with this pack of cosmetic items.

The price hasn't been revealed yet item, but it will most likely cost $19.99, which is a great deal considering that players are receiving three Legendary outfits. Epic Games will release another "Fortnite" patch this week, and the bundle could come with it.