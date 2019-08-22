Gamescom 2019, the world’s biggest gaming event, started this week with tons of new announcements and fresh news about upcoming Video Games. But nothing beats the excitement and buzz surrounding Ubisoft and its upcoming tactical shooter video game "Ghost Recon Breakpoint."

At the Gamescom 2019 episode of Inside Xbox, Ubisoft revealed a two-minute action-packed trailer that introduced Ghost War, the new 4v4 PvP mode.

The new teaser showcased Breakpoint’s take on the wildly popular battle royale fever. But this time, the studio is adding a new and much intense PvP experience. The highly competitive PvP experience was first introduced on the tactical squad play from the Ghost Recon Wildlands. And this week, Ubisoft is bringing it back, but with vengeance and more death. This is Ghost Recon at its extreme.

Breakpoint brings multiple classes

The new Ghost War will bring six unique maps and two variations, the PvE and PvP.

Ubisoft is also adding four character classes, Assault, Panther, Sharpshooter, and Medic. This is the highlight of the new Ghost War because it will take the gaming experience to the next level. Each class, as mentioned earlier by ComicBook, has its own abilities and specific roles on the battlefield. For more about these new classes, check out the new trailer below.

Another interesting addition is the Raids, a new type of endgame content.

Like its predecessor, the new "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" will also feature the same mechanics, which include looting, customization, playstyle personalization, and weapon crafting and upgrading features. Ubisoft also revealed the planned Beta Testing, which will start on September 5 to 8. Players who already preorder Breakpoint will also get access to the Beta Testing.

The new tactical shooter "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" is set in an open world environment and played from a third-person prospection.

The game takes place on a fictional island called Auroa, a tiny island in the vast Pacific Ocean. Ghost Recon player takes on the role of the special forces operative Lieutenant Colonel Anthony "Nomad" Perryman. Nomad was sent to the island to investigate a series of disturbances involving a huge company Skell Technology.

Two new modes coming later this year

Ubisoft also plans to add two new modes as part of the planned launch of "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" in October.

These two new modes will arrive later this year. The Elimination mode will bring a more intense team deathmatch and new combat zone mechanics, while the Sabotage will be showing more intense never-ending exchanges between attackers and defenders.

When launched, the new tactical shooter game is expected to bring a whole new kind of battlefield, something brutal, one that never seen before in the previous game.

Player will experience their toughest enemies and worst nightmare here. They will be chased and hunted by a group of battle-hardened soldiers. Alone, injured, weary and without any support, Ghost Recon player will need to fight and survive to live the next day. It’s a jungle out there.

"Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint" is an upcoming tactical shooter game developed by the French developer Ubisoft Paris. The new game is slated for release on October 4 on PC, PS, and Xbox One. The game will also launch on Google Stadia in November 2019.