In celebration of the 2019 Gamescom event, Ubisoft is announcing massive gaming deals, offering huge discounts for some of its flagship Video Games. These include the action-adventure stealth game "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," tactical shooter "The Division 2," and multiplayer first-person shooter "Rainbow Six Siege." The popular shooter game "Ghost Recon Wildlands" also gets a huge discount this week.

As mentioned earlier by PC Gamer, the gaming company has announced a huge discount on some of its AAA titles. This means that Ubisoft fans could now be able to purchase Ubisoft's games for half their original or less. The deal starts this week and will expire on August 27.

The huge discounts for AAA titles

During these massive gaming deals, players will be able to grab "Assassin Creed Odyssey" for just $25.20, a 58 percent off.

Developed by Ubisoft, "Assassin Creed Odyssey" is the 11th installment in "Assassin Creed" franchise and a sequel to the 2017's hit "Assassin's Creed: Origins."

Another AAA title that gets a better deal this week is the tactical shooter "Rainbow Six Siege." This popular military shooter emphasis and focus more on environmental destruction and teamwork. However, this game has no campaign, instead, its features a series of short missions.

This week, the company is making a whopping 60 percent price cut for the base game. Players can now grab Rainbow Six Siege for just $8.

The Division 2, another action-packed tactical shooter, is also on the list of the heavily discounted games. The tactical shooter is now half price at $30. Prices can get even better for players living in the UK, where gaming stores currently provide the UK only offer code UBIXP20.

Using this UK-exclusive code UBIXP20, players will be able to grab an extra 20 off at checkout. Unfortunately, this huge deal won’t last long and will end on Monday. Players can get more about this UK-exclusive code when they visit the Ubisoft Store website.

Other AAA titles that receive a huge discount this week are city builder Anno 1800, which currently selling at 33 percent off, and the action-adventure first-person shooter game "Far Cry New Dawn" (with over 50 percent off).

The wildly popular "Ghost Recon Wildlands" also receives a huge 60 percent cut, just in time for the planned release of "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" in October. Most of those Ubisoft’s AAA titles will be made available on Epic Games Store, but not on Valve’s Steam Store, according to PC Gamer.

For Honor is free this week

In addition to those huge discounted deals, Ubisoft is also offering "For Honor" free on Uplay this weekend.

But players will need to sign up first on Ubisoft;’s website to get a free copy of For Honor, a 2017 melee action video game. Players can claim a free copy of "For Honor" from August 20 to August 29 at 4:00 pm (player’s local time).