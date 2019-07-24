At the recent E3 event, Ubisoft dropped a huge bombshell when it’s introduced its new tactical shooter "Rainbow Six Quarantine." The company has also revealed to the public the potential release window of their upcoming tactical shooter video game.

This week, Ubisoft is making another big move. The company has just narrowed that time frame a little further, creating some buzz and excitement for the upcoming tactical shooter game.

According to the French game developer, the potential release date could be in early 2020. In the company’s recent financial call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that his company plans to launch "Rainbow Six Quarantine" before the end of the company’s financial year, which is March 2020. This means that players will be able to play the new tactical shooter by March 31 or before the month of April.

About Quarantine, the next big shooter

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, "Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege" is an upcoming squad-based tactical shooter game. "Quarantine" is a multiplayer PvE game and the fourteenth installment in the company’s "Rainbow Six" franchise. The upcoming tactical shooter game will also use the various Operators from the previous game, such as Ela (Operation Blood Orchid expansion) and Vigil (Operation White Noise expansion).

At the recent E3 event, CEO Yves Guillemot also noted that the new game "Quarantine" would feature the rich gameplay mechanics of "Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak," a popular time-limited PvE event. In the new game, Operators will see themselves fighting an alien menace. And like the previous Siege event Outbreak, the new game is expected to bring a co-op, PvE tactical FPS based on an alien threat that players will need to take on and kill.

Following the success of the previous "Rainbow Six Siege" game, the upcoming "Quarantine" will be used the AnvilNext 2.0 game engine. It will also utilize the company’s RealBlast technology to create graphics-rich destructible environments. The "Quarantine" will be released across all major gaming platforms, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Based on the Ubisoft Store description of the new shooter game, the new game may also feature some roguelike elements. For more about the upcoming shooter game, watch the trailer below.

Ubisoft details plan to address the latest Rainbow exploits

In other Rainbow-related stories, Ubisoft will be releasing a detailed timeline of events and process that it will take to address the major exploits that hit "Rainbow Six Siege." From May to July, PC and console players have experienced serious technical issues through the Claymore, Clash and Deployable Shield exploits that plagued the game for about two months.

In the recent Dev blog post, the company posted some plans on how to fix the network protocol flaw. It also detailed how the Global Ordering system will be used to address the issues.

For more about the planned exploit fixes, check out the "Rainbow Six Siege" page on Ubisoft's official website.