Epic Games had built a lot of hype for Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale" thanks to the first teaser image. This image showed Dusty Depot, one of the places that appeared on the original version of the in-game map, but was removed at the start of the fourth season. This place, along with a few others, has returned to the popular video game, and the game creator has revealed that more old places will return to the map at some point.

While the tenth season of the video game has received positive feedback in general, there is one thing that is disliked by the majority of players. This thing is a BRUTE mech, which is a new vehicle that was added at the start of the season. Many players have asked Epic Games to either vault this vehicle or to nerf it, but the game developer had only released a few small changes to it. However, the two-player vehicle was nerfed on August 22, and it has received drastic changes this time.

Big changes have been released

Epic Games has released seven nerfs in total for the BRUTE mech and they were applied to the game immediately after they came out, which means that players don't need to download a separate update for them. These nerfs are big and we can expect players to avoid using these vehicles since they are not overpowered anymore.

The main complaint about the BRUTE mech was its destructive power.

The vehicle was capable of firing 10 missiles at once which would destroy almost every structure. The latest nerf has changed the total amount of rockets to six and the fire rate of the rockets has been decreased by 56 percent. "Our goal with these changes is to increase the back and forth between the users of the B.R.U.T.E. and the players they face. These changes allow the players on the receiving end of the missile volley to have more time to react and protect themselves," is what Epic Games explained regarding this change.

In addition, the radius of the rocket explosion was reduced by 42 percent. This means that rockets will still be relatively strong against structures, but they won't be as strong against players. The fourth nerf is the increase of the dash cooldown to five seconds (up from three) and the fifth one is the decrease in the velocity gained from boosting by 33 percent. Finally, the vehicle can no longer be used for farming materials.

On the more positive side, the material cost of the overshield was reduced to 75 and the hit points of the vehicle were increased to 1250.

Spawn rates

Epic Games has also adjusted spawn rates of the BRUTE mechs in the regular playlists in the first three storm phases. Now, there is a 29-percent chance for no vehicles to appear in the first circle, while the chance for one to five mechs to appear is 14.5 percent. In the second storm phase, there is a 25-percent chance for the spawn of zero mechs, as well as the spawn of one, two, or three mechs, just like in the third circle.