Epic Games has released thousands of cosmetic items to "Fortnite Battle Royale" ever since the Item Shop was released in the game. Considering that "Fortnite's" PvP mode is free to play, cosmetic items are the only way for the game developer to make a profit from it. These items do not give players any combat advantage, which means that players who pay for them and those who don't are on the same level and neither side has the advantage.

Some of the items that have been released will never return to the game again, and these are mostly cosmetics included in Battle Passes. Epic Games has made it clear that these items won't return, but they have released similar cosmetics to the Item Shop. Now, another player-favorite emote is coming back to the game. Floss, the famous emote which was released in the Season 2 Battle Pass, will be added to "Fortnite Battle Royale," but it will come with a twist!

The emote will be slightly different

The Floss emote was released in Season 2 and players could unlock it at tier 49 of the Battle Pass. The was one of the "OG" emotes and many players have been asking Epic Games to bring it back to the game and release it to the Item Shop. Fortunately for them, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer is bringing it back, although it will have a different name.

The v9.40 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on Wednesday, July 17, and it has brought a lot of new things to the game.

This patch was important since it will most likely end up being the last big patch of Season 9, which means it includes important information regarding the big event and upcoming cosmetic items.

Data miners have found all the cosmetic items that will be released soon, and one of the emotes is a modified version of the Floss emote. The No Sweat emote is basically a one-handed Floss emote and it has a similar beat to the original emote. You can see the video of it in the tweet below.

LEAKED "NO SWEAT" FLOSS 2.0 EMOTE! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gWPEEEpmZc — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 19, 2019

Release date and the event theory

The Final Showdown event is happening in "Fortnite Battle Royale" on July 20 at 2 PM Eastern Time. This event will include the fight between the Pressure Plant robot and the Polar Peak monster, and the interesting thing is that the Item Shop will reset during the event.

The shop usually resets at 8 PM Eastern Time, but today will be an exception, and we might get the new Floss emote with the store refresh.

There is a theory that the robot will win the fight and that it will do the Floss emote after the victory. However, the robot will lose its arm during the fight, which is why the emote will look different than the original one. Epic Games hasn't revealed many details regarding the event, so we will have to wait and see what happens!