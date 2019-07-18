With the 5th inning program set to begin on Friday, MLB The Show 19 went on Twitch to reveal some of the content that will come out with it and, later, was announced on their Twitter page.

As avid Show players know, once they collect 300 stars, they will be able to add one of the three bosses for that particular inning.

Here are the three bosses that will be included in the 5th inning program. All of them are rated as a 99 overall.

Bob Gibson, Starting Pitcher

Gibson spent his entire career pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959-75. The list of accolades that he accumulated over that time is seemingly endless.

For his career, the right-hander finished with a 251-174 record, an excellent 2.91 ERA, and 3,117 strikeouts (currently 14th-most all-time).

In 1968, he finished with a microscopic and unheard of 1.12 ERA. That season, he won both the National League MVP and Cy Young.

During his remarkable career, he also won a Cy Young in 1970, two World Series MVPs, and nine Gold Gloves.

Gibson’s Signature Series highest attributes include stamina (125), K/9 (112), clutch (105), H/9 (102), break (99), arm strength (96), velocity (96), and HR/9 (96).

Josh Donaldson, Third baseman

The 33-year-old Donaldson currently plays for the Atlanta Braves and made his major league debut in 2010.

He was an All-Star for three straight seasons from 2014-16 (first year while with the Oakland Athletics, next two with the Toronto Blue Jays). In 2015, he was named American League MVP when he hit .297 with 41 home runs, 123 RBIs (led American League), and 122 runs (led American League).

Donaldson’s Signature Series highest attributes include clutch (121), power vs. lefties (115), discipline (114), contact vs. lefties (102), power vs. righties (101), contact vs. righties (97), durability (97), and vision (90).

Lou Gehrig, First basemen

Gehrig is easily one of the most famous baseball players of all-time, despite starting to play nearly a century ago, as he spent his entire career playing for the historic New York Yankees (1923-39).

He was named the American League MVP during the 1927 and 1936 seasons. His Baseball-Reference page features bolded numbers all over as he led the league in RBIs and on-base percentage five times, runs four times, homers and OPS three times, doubles twice, and batting average once.

Altogether, his incredible major league career consisted of a .340 batting average, 493 home runs, 1,995 RBIs, and 1,888 runs.

Gehrig’s Signature Series highest attributes include contact vs. righties (125), vision (125), discipline (125), clutch (125), contact vs. lefties (119), power vs. righties (112), power vs. lefties (106), and durability (99).