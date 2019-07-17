The previously teased Epic and Legendary iterations of the Tactical Shotgun is officially added into “Fortnite Battle Royale” alongside the game’s late v9.40 patch. That said, dataminers are at it again checking the game files for some newly added contents that are yet to be revealed by the developer. Leakers were able to uncover some interesting stuff which includes Birthday and Overtime challenges, new weapons, and a Jetpack with unlimited fuel.

Birthday and Overtime challenges

“Fortnite” dataminer FortTory (@FortTory) managed to take screenshots of these upcoming contents as these include the game’s Birthday and Overtime challenges:

Birthday

Play matches

Dance in front of different Birthday Cakes

Outlast opponents

Gain either health or shield from Birthday Cake

The challenges have corresponding items and completing any of the four tasks will be rewarded with such.

Overtime

Reach Battle Pass tier 23

tier 23 Complete the free OT challenges

Reach Battle Pass 71

Complete the free OT challenges

Reach Battle Pass tier 87

Complete the free OT challenges

Working together with friends to get eliminations

Damaging opponents using shotties

Players need to visit Loot Lake, Pressure Plant, and Polar Peak

Reviving a friend in various matches

Damaging opponents using Assault Rifles

Dance inside a holographic Durr Burger head

Place top 15 in either Duos or Squads with a friend

Damaging opponents using SMGs

Need to score a goal on an indoor soccer pitch

Birthday challenges pic.twitter.com/KBThTncmV1 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 17, 2019

Overtime challenges pic.twitter.com/4VDT2DY8qi — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 17, 2019

Overtime skins pic.twitter.com/E4ip6o438G — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 17, 2019

Storm Scout Sniper, unli-fueled Jetpack, and a Cattus Hill POI

The dataminer also unearthed Epic and Legendary renders of a Storm Scout Sniper Rifle.

If the screenshots are anything to go by, the weapon is likely to have a maximum damage of 81 and 85 respectively and both have an ammo capacity of six.

As mentioned, an infinite fueled Jetpack might be rolled out in the BR shooter as soon as Season 10 kicks off. Per its description, “a full-throttle blast of thrills and fun. Initiate by jumping in the air.” With that in mind, this could be used during the Cattus v Doggus battle as it is theorized by players that a boss fight might ensue by the time Season 10 goes live.

Jetpack (Infinite Fuel) got added..



We all get a jetpack at the event?... Would explain the propagandas.. pic.twitter.com/wQJJqTuA32 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 17, 2019

New weapon got added to the files!



Epic and Legendary Storm Scout Sniper Rifle! pic.twitter.com/TP1hXqMQ7d — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) July 17, 2019

In line with this, FortTory stumbled upon a string of codes within the game files pertaining to the said item.

According to him, players will be able to get the Jetpack from their inventories during what he calls an Unvaulting event. The leaker also mentioned of a Music LTM that he claims got reused for the said event. He also tweeted a screenshot suggesting that there could be a new POI in the game dubbed Cattus Hill.

We have identified an issue in Fortnite Creative where players are unable to edit structures. We are investigating and will keep you posted when the issue is resolved. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2019

Meanwhile, it looks like the latest update has met an issue and its affecting “Fortnite’s” Creative mode.

Epic took to Twitter to announce that they have identified an issue where players are unable to edit structures. They went on assuring their player base that they’ll roll out updates regarding this bug as soon as they arise.