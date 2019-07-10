Epic Games has teamed up with a lot of different companies to bring new and unique cosmetic items to "Fortnite Battle Royale." Perhaps the biggest achievement this company has made is the collaboration between two rivals, Microsoft and Sony. In 2018, "Fortnite" has made cross-platform play possible, and today, players can team up in the game regardless of the device they play on.

In addition to this, both Xbox and PlayStation players have received some exclusive cosmetic items.

PlayStation players have received free items with the PlayStation Plus subscription, and the game developer has released a special "Fortnite Battle Royale" bundle with the Royale Bomber skin that is exclusive to Sony's console. Now, the collaboration between Sony and Epic Games has resulted in five more special bundles for "Fortnite" players.

New bundles are coming in late July

Sony Entertainment will release five new bundles on July 24 that will include a new PlayStation 4 console, a headset, or a controller.

More expensive bundles will reward players with more V-Bucks as well, but every buyer will get the Neo Verse cosmetic item set. The set includes a new skin and a back bling. The controller bundle will be the cheapest way of obtaining the bundle. At the moment, the prices of the bundles haven't been revealed, but we can expect the controller bundle to cost $59.99, which was the cost of the Royale Bomber controller bundle.

The first Neo Versa bundle will include a jet-black PlayStation 4 with 500 gigabytes of storage, a controller and the cosmetic item set with 2,000 V-Bucks.

The second bundle will be almost the same with the only difference being two controllers instead of one.

The third bundle that will be released will most likely be the most expensive one as it will include the PlayStation 4 Pro console with one terabyte of storage and a controller. Just like the previous two bundles, it will contain the cosmetic items and 2,000 V-Bucks.

The controller bundle will include a wireless controller and only 500 V-Bucks, while players who purchase the headset bundle will receive the jet-black Gold Wireless Headset and 2,000 V-Bucks.

Availability of these items will be limited

It is important to note that these bundles will not be available worldwide. Some of them will be available only in a few countries, such as the second bundle which will be available in Germany and Iberia. The fifth bundle will be released on July 15 in France and will also be available in the Adriatic region, Balkans, Australia, Benelux, Slovakia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Malta, Greece, Iberia, Iceland, Italy, Israel, Poland, and Russia.