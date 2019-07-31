"Fortnite: Battle Royale's" first-ever champion "Bugha" was crowned on Sunday, 28 July after starting the tournament with a Victory Royale, 9 eliminations, and a whopping 19 points in the first match. The winner stayed at the first place in the standing for the whole tournament and scored almost double the points compared to the player in second place. The 16-year-old professional gamer, Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, won 3 Million dollars and was awarded the title of "Fortnite: Battle Royale's" first solo champion.

There's a lot of discussion about the future of eSports after "Fortnite's" tournament considering that the payout was more than what Tiger Woods won in the 2019 Masters Tournament. Even some of the major participants that were placed in the Top 100 spots said that their parents were not in favor of them becoming professional gamers. While society needs to start accepting eSports as a career, there's one more issue that arises in the field of professional gaming.

Currently, a lot of people are questioning Epic Games tournament rules because Epic poorly handled two instances of rule violations in the first "Fortnite: Battle Royale" championship.

Player removed mid-game

"Fortnite" professional player Mark “Letw1k3” Danilov, who is a 14-year-old player from Russia representing the Gambit eSports, was allegedly caught cheating during the final round of the Solo Championship.

Since then, a clip of him has gone viral on all social media platforms which shows that the player glanced at the spectator screen for a second before resuming to play. The player goes in a state of shock after knowing that he has been removed from the tournament.

.@letw1k3 gets disqualified midway through the last game for allegedly looking at big screen. pic.twitter.com/Z0ScM39ux1 — MOETORIOUS (@theMOETORIOUS) July 28, 2019

Epic's official statement is that the player looked at the spectator screen more than once and multiple warnings were issued before they removed him from the game but the player says that something else had happened during the match. According to Danilov, he heard a loud "bang" near him which distracted him and that is why he looked away from his monitor.

Cheater in the finals

One of the most notable moments from the Duo Championship was the elimination of a certain player. The crowd went wild after XXif was eliminated by Elevate on the Main Feed. XXif was competing in "Fortnite's" Duo championship on July 27 alongside his partner Ronaldo. During the tournament's fourth match, XXif appeared on the big screen and the crowd booed at him until he was eliminated.

XXif Dies on Main Feed to Elevate and Crowd Goes Wild!!! I love this crowd pic.twitter.com/CS5FPpOwFs — Nathan (@NeonistCG) July 27, 2019

XXif and Ronaldo were previously banned by Epic Games for two weeks after a review found that the players had been teaming up with other players to get easy eliminations points in the third week of the qualifiers. The duo qualified in the week 8 qualifier, finishing in third place and securing a place during the finals.

A large number of people were angry at Epic Games for letting them compete in the tournament even after they were found cheating.