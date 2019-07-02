Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have finally released the long-awaited Season 2 update for "Apex Legends." The update went live on July 2 at 10 AM PST, and its size has varied on different platforms. The patch has brought a lot of new things to the popular video game, including a new legend, a new weapon, and some major changes to the in-game world.

Shortly after the patch was released, the video game developer released full patch notes on Reddit, revealing all the changes and additions that have been released.

This is the biggest "Apex Legends" update so far, and it is much bigger and much better than the Season 1 update which was rather disappointing. Let's take a look at everything that has been added with the patch!

New legend: Wattson

"Apex Legends" players have already known that Wattson was coming to the game as she had been leaked multiple times. Wattson was also included in the leak that revealed over 10 new legends that have been added to the game data.

With the Season 2 update, players can use her and she costs 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Coins to unlock.

Wattson's passive ability is called Spark of Genius. This ability charge's her ultimate ability after using Ultimate Accelerants. Standing near the Interception Pylon also charges her Tactical ability to recharge time. With her tactical ability, the legend is able to create electrified fences by connecting nodes. This ability is called Perimeter Security and the fences slow enemies down and damage them.

Finally, Wattson's ultimate ability places an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shield. It is called Interception Pylon and Wattson can place up to three pylons at one time.

New weapon: L-STAR

The L-STAR is a new weapon that has been added to "Apex Legends" with the second season. This weapon has also been previously leaked and players knew what to expect. It is important to note that this weapon is only available in airdrops.

Fires large high-damage plasma projectiles

Will overheat if player fires for too long

Comes with its own limited ammo supply

In addition to this, the Season 2 update has brought even more weapon changes to "Apex Legends." Energy Mags are the new attachment and they are compatible with Havoc, Triple Take, and Devotion. Skullpiercer has been upgraded to gold tier and its rarity has been increased as well.

Flatline and P2020 have been buffed with the recent update.

Flatline's damage has been increased to 19 while the pistol received an additional point of damage. Alternator's damage has also been increased from 13 to 15, and Kraber got a huge buff. The sniper rifle now deals 145 damage and its headshot scale has been increased to 2.05.