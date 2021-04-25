Here's a fun and simple recipe to try out if you're hungry for some good ol' bavarois: a Raspberry Bavarois cake. Bavarois or bavarian cream is a dessert like its custard starter, can be used for just about anything, even as a layer/filling for cake.

The easiest raspberry bavarois cake

Not to be confused with a torte, whereas the bavarian cream is sandwiched between two actual cakes or more, this recipe is more in line with the no-bake flourless variety. It starts with a graham cracker crust followed by the cream and ends with syrup as the topping--sort of like a cheesecake.

However, while baking is off-limits, the bavarois and the syrup will still require some time spent over the stove. Not to worry, though. These can be prepared within minutes, and assembly is just as quick. The bavarois especially can be made by pureeing most of the ingredients. Plus, this variant doesn't contain any eggs, so it's almost risk-free.

Storing raspberry bavarois cake

Because this bavarois is eggless, it's much safer for consumption. Once completed and sealed properly, it can be stored for four to five days.

The recipe

Equipment:

7 or 8-inch springform pan

food processor (optional)

processor (optional) Microwave or (optional)

Cling

Crust Ingredients:

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

8-10 graham crackers crushed

Bavarois Ingredients:

2 gelatin sheets

1/4 cup water

2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 cup heavy cream, cold

Syrup Ingredients:

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 cup caster sugar

1/4 cup water

The directions

Crust Directions:

Melt the butter at low heat using a microwave or Crush the graham crackers up using a food processor or a ziplock back. Pour the melted butter over the biscuits and mix them together well. Transfer the mixture to the springform pan, using a fork or spoon to press it down onto the bottom and level it flat and evenly. Seal the opening with cling and chill in a freezer for 15 minutes.

Bavarois Directions:

In a bowl, submerge the gelatin sheets in cold water and set them aside. Puree the raspberries together with the lemon juice and sugar in a blender. Pour the mixture into a saucepan and bring to a simmer over a stove at low heat. Once the mixture has been reduced to half, remove it from heat. Remove the gelatin sheets from the water and wring them out to remove excess water. Add the sheets to the raspberry mixture in the saucepan and stir until dissolved. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. In another bowl, beat the heavy cream using an electric mixer until it forms stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the raspberry mixture in small additions, making sure each is fully incorporated to complete the bavarois. Seal with cling and refrigerate until it's time for assembly.

Syrup Directions:

Combine the raspberries, sugar, and water in another saucepan over medium heat. Stir together the contents while it cooks for 3 - 5 minutes or until the fruit begins to soften and the sugar dissolves. Pour the mixture into a bowl through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing it with a spoon to collect the syrup. Set aside to cool.

Assembly:

Pour the raspberry bavarois into the springform pan to cover the crust. Use a spoon or spatula to spread evenly and smooth down the surface. Finally, pour the syrup over the bavarois and do the same with a clean spoon or spatula.

Reseal and refrigerate for 3 hours before serving. To serve, place the pan on a flat surface or cake stand, then carefully detach the cylinder and lift it straight up.

Serves: 8