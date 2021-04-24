If you have any pumpkin puree lying around you could use it for dessert like this Pumpkin Souffle for example. This food is colorful to look at and is as rich as it's light to taste. It's also simpler to make, especially compared to a typical souffle recipe out there.

Pumpkin souffle is too easy

If you're not familiar with souffle, it's a baked custard dish that consists of any base (dairy, chocolate, or puree) combined with eggs and other ingredients. It might seem hard at first considering the usual steps.

First, the eggs are separated first for their yolks and whites to be used separately in the recipe.

Each is whipped usually with sugar before being combined with the base; the whipped yolks get added first to the base while it's hot to thicken it (though not all require any yolks) and the whipped whites are added after it cools down to aerate it. And all of this before the whole thing is placed into chilled ramekins--greased and coated with sugar-- to be baked in the oven.

This all might sound complex but it's not really once the right tools are used and the steps are followed to the letter. But what's really remarkable about this Pumpkin Souffle is that the custard can be prepared raw. Just whip the whites in a bowl and fold them into the rest of the ingredients and voila! The custard is ready for filling and baking.

Tips for Pumpkin souffle

Upward strokes when greasing ramekins - When greasing the ramekins, it's best to use a pastry brush and stroke the butter upwards on the inside. This forms a pattern with the sugar that helps to guide the souffle when it rises during baking.

The recipe

Equipment:

4 ramekins (4 oz-sized)

Pastry brush

Unsalted butter for greasing ramekins

Caster sugar for coating ramekins

Ingredients:

1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pie filling)

1/2 tsp pumpkin spice

1/2 cup plus 1 tbsp caster sugar

3 egg yolks

6 egg whites

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

Powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.Grease the insides of 6 ramekins with butter using a pastry brush, stroking upwards on the sides. Add a tablespoon or two to each ramekin, then turn each on a side and rotate to cover all of the butter. Make sure not to spill any of the sugar. Chill the ramekins in the refrigerator. In a bowl, whisk the pumpkin puree, cornstarch, pumpkin spice, 1 tablespoon of sugar, and egg yolks together. Beat the egg whites and salt together in a bowl using an electric mixer fitted with whisk attachments until frothy. Add the remaining sugar slowly by the spoonful while it beats. Keep beating until it starts to form soft, glossy peaks. Gently fold 1/4 of the whipped whites into the pumpkin mixture. Make sure to be careful or the whites will deflate. Fold in the remainder until everything is combined to complete the custard. Divide the custard among the ramekins using a spoon, then place them in an oven-proof dish half-filled with water if desired. Bake for 20 minutes in the oven or until the souffle rises just above the ramekins' openings and jiggles when touched. Remove to cool for 5 minutes, then serve.

Serves: 4