Making a sponge cake is one thing, but a Buttermilk Spongecake is another. The dairy involved in this recipe makes for a moister, lighter, and tender dessert than usual. On its own, this is a delicious sponge. But it can get better. With some chantilly cream, the sponge cake becomes even more delicious as a sandwiched dessert.

Buttermilk sponge cake with cream

Of course, if you don't want to go that far, you can dust them with powdered sugar. But trust me here, you're gonna want to invest in some cream--that of which is also quite simple to make. There were just three ingredients--heavy whipping cream, powdered/superfine sugar, and vanilla extract--whipped together in a bowl and voila.

If this doesn't excite you, perhaps it's because you're vegan. No worries, as I also happen to have a recipe for vegan sponge cake for you to digest right here.

The recipe

Cake ingredients

Vegetable oil as needed for greasing pans

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup caster sugar

1 cup buttermilk

4 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

Powdered sugar (optional)

Chantilly cream (optional - read the recipe below this one)

Cream ingredients (optional):

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

The directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Use some butter to grease a pair of 9-inch round pans with vegetable oil. Cover the bottoms and sides with appropriately cutout parchment paper. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together over a mixing bowl twice. Set the dry mix aside. In a separate bowl, beat the caster sugar, buttermilk, eggs, and vegetable oil until smooth. Gently fold the dry mix into the wet mix in tablespoon portions until all is combined. Do this carefully, or it will cause the cake to be dense or deflated. Divide the finished batter among the two greased pans. Place into the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes. The cakes are finished when the surfaces turn lightly brown, and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Carefully transfer the cakes to a wire rack to cool for 5-10 minutes, then flip them over to remove. Pour the heavy whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla extract into a bowl. Beat everything together for 3-5 minutes or until it forms soft peaks. Carefully remove the dome from the top of the cakes using a sharp cake knife or chef knife to slice horizontally straight. Dust the surfaces with powdered sugar or frost them as desired.

Serves: 12 slices

Variations